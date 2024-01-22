Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator

Bo Hardegree, the Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator for the final nine games of the season, will not be retained, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Among the priorities facing new Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is deciding on a new offensive coordinator.

On Monday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Bo Hardegree, the Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator for the final nine games this season, will not be retained.

That means Pierce will be starting over on offense, as the Raiders have permitted their offensive assistants to seek employment elsewhere.

Hardegree was elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator when head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi were fired Oct. 31.

Under Hardegree, the offense played well in spurts but never consistently at a high level with rookie Aidan O’Connell at quarterback. Its high point was a 49-point outburst in a 63-21 victory over the Chargers on Dec. 14. Its low point came four days earlier in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

