52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders won’t retain offensive coordinator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 9:54 am
 
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the f ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Among the priorities facing new Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is deciding on a new offensive coordinator.

On Monday, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Bo Hardegree, the Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator for the final nine games this season, will not be retained.

That means Pierce will be starting over on offense, as the Raiders have permitted their offensive assistants to seek employment elsewhere.

Hardegree was elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator when head coach Josh McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi were fired Oct. 31.

Under Hardegree, the offense played well in spurts but never consistently at a high level with rookie Aidan O’Connell at quarterback. Its high point was a 49-point outburst in a 63-21 victory over the Chargers on Dec. 14. Its low point came four days earlier in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
2
What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach
What they’re saying about Raiders’ hire of Antonio Pierce as coach
3
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
4
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
5
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
AFC team requests interview with Pierce; Raiders interview GM option
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders hire familiar face as head coach, but wait on GM
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
Raiders interim GM expected to draw interest from other teams
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
What rules must the Raiders follow in their coach, GM search?
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Raiders appear close to naming head coach, general manager
Has Antonio Pierce proven he should be Raiders’ permanent coach?
Has Antonio Pierce proven he should be Raiders’ permanent coach?