Rams still undecided on QB as kickoff approaches for Raiders game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams have three quarterbacks active for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, though none has been named the starter as of 60 minutes before kickoff.
Baker Mayfield, a former first-round pick who was claimed off waivers from the Panthers this week, appeared to take the majority of reps during warmups.
John Wolford has started two of the past three games but is dealing with a neck injury.
Bryce Perkins started against the Chiefs on Nov. 27 and was largely ineffective.
The game kicks off at 5:15 p.m.
