Rams still undecided on QB as kickoff approaches for Raiders game

The Rams have three quarterbacks active for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, though none has been named the starter as of 60 minutes before kickoff.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford (13) rolls out to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Seahawks won 27-23. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 26-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Rams have three quarterbacks active for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, though none has been named the starter as of 60 minutes before kickoff.

Baker Mayfield, a former first-round pick who was claimed off waivers from the Panthers this week, appeared to take the majority of reps during warmups.

John Wolford has started two of the past three games but is dealing with a neck injury.

Bryce Perkins started against the Chiefs on Nov. 27 and was largely ineffective.

The game kicks off at 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.