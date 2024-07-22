Report: Raiders among top 5 in NFL gross ticket revenue

The Raiders generated $127.3 million in gross ticket revenue last season, the fourth-highest total in the NFL, according to a report.

Raiders home games last season proved to be some of the most lucrative in the NFL.

The Raiders generated $127.3 million in gross ticket revenue last season, the fourth-highest total in the league, according to a post on X by CNBC’s Mike Ozanian.

The San Francisco 49ers were first, generating $151 million. The Dallas Cowboys were second at $145 million, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles at $129 million, the Raiders and the New York Giants at $127 million, according to Ozanian, citing an anonymous NFL source.

Ozanian previously worked for Forbes and was a key contributor to the publication’s annual professional sports team valuation lists.

All ticket sales, including club seat sales, are included in the totals. The gross figures are the total revenue each team earned before 34 percent of the total is pooled and shared between the 32 NFL teams, Ozanian highlighted. Suite sales are not included in the revenue figure, Ozanian told the Review-Journal.

The Raiders sold out their season-ticket allotment and personal seat licenses months before Allegiant Stadium was completed in 2020. The success in selling those PSLs resulted in the team netting $549 million in revenue, which was put back into Allegiant Stadium during the construction process.

Since then, Raiders home games have been among the hottest tickets on the secondary market because of the lack of available face-value tickets and Las Vegas being a popular destination for away games for opposing teams’ fans.

Raiders home games drew an average crowd of 56,972 last season, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data tracked by the Review-Journal. On average, 63 percent of fans attending Raiders home games were from out of town.

Games at Allegiant Stadium remained a hot ticket for the 2024 season. In the 24 hours following the release of the schedule in May, home games were reported to be the most in-demand in the league on online marketplace StubHub. At the time, the average price for tickets sold for home games was listed at $358.

