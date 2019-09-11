Report: Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram to miss rest of season

The rookie first-round pick finished the game after reportedly tearing his labrum and rotator cuff in the first quarter of Monday’s win over Denver.

Rookie first-round pick Johnathan Abram had five tackles and a pass defensed in his NFL debut for the Raiders in Monday night’s win over the Broncos. It appears those will be his final stats for the season.

Multiple reports suggest Abram tore his rotator cuff and labrum during the first quarter of the 24-16 victory and is expected to have season-ending surgery.

Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report was first to report the news.

The 22-year-old starting strong safety played 49 of 64 defensive snaps on Monday night.

Abram, from Mississippi State, finished the game and didn’t discuss any injuries during a post-game interview with reporters.

Coach Jon Gruden talked about Abram’s performance during his Tuesday news conference, but didn’t mention the injury.

“I think he probably got a little bit too reckless at times,” Gruden said. “He made some great plays, some impact plays, and certainly I think some tackles he’s got to make for us, he missed. But his debut was pretty good.”

Abram was looking forward to the rest of his rookie season after helping to limit the Broncos to just one touchdown. “The feeling is undescribable,” Abram said after his debut. “I just can’t wait to go out there next week and play with these guys all over again. It’s going to be a fun season.”

Less than 24 hours later, his season appears to be over.

Abram is expected to seek a second opinion before undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

