Report: Tom Brady’s bid to buy stake in Raiders hits snag

Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a stake in the Raiders is being held up at the NFL approval level because of the discount Mark Davis is willing to offer him, according to a report.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) laughs with football quarterback Tom Brady, center, during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them are Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, and Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, second from right. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former quarterback Tom Brady, right, greets fans as he walks off the field after players warm up for a preseason NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders appears to have hit a snag.

The Washington Post reported that the transaction is being held up at the NFL approval level because of the discount team owner Mark Davis is willing to offer the former NFL star to join the franchise. According to the report, the discount could be as much as 70 percent, and a source in the story said “the deal would be unlikely to be ratified at the proposed price.”

Neither the Raiders nor Davis responded to a request for comment.

An NFL spokesman said Friday the matter is being reviewed by the finance committee and the league, but declined to offer any details.

Brady, the star quarterback who retired before the season with seven Super Bowl titles, is believed to be buying a stake in the Raiders estimated at 5 to 10 percent.

The Raiders were recently valued at $6.2 billion by Forbes, which represents a 22 percent increase over last year. The new valuation places them sixth in the NFL in terms of worth. In 2015, one year before they began pursuing Las Vegas as their new home, the Raiders were valued at $970 million, which was 28th.

NFL owners will meet again Oct. 17 and 18, but are not expected to approve Brady’s bid then.

League sources indicate the NFL is eager to have Brady on board at an ownership level. If the matter can’t be resolved in time for the meetings this month, there is still time to put an acceptable deal together for consideration at the next owners meeting Dec. 12 and 13.

This is not the only ownership partnership in play between Davis and Brady. The WNBA recently approved Brady’s purchase of a minority share of Davis’ Las Vegas Aces.

Brady and Davis agreed to the deal in March, and Brady touted his lifelong respect and support of women’s sports.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games. They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.