Reports: Former Raiders Pro Bowler plans to retire from NFL

One of the Raiders’ first Pro Bowlers in Las Vegas is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL soon, according to multiple reports.

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) reacts against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Former Raiders tight end Darren Waller plans to retire from the NFL, according to multiple reports.

Waller has yet to announce a decision but the New York Giants, his current team, released a statement Sunday afternoon.

“We have great respect for Darren as a person and player,” the Giants said. “We wish him nothing but the best.”

Waller’s potential retirement, which was first reported by NFL Media, would be the culmination of a tumultuous offseason.

He and Aces star Kelsey Plum filed for divorce in April. Waller also released a song and music video that appeared to reference their relationship struggles in May.

The 31-year-old has three seasons remaining on a contract that pays him more than $10 million per year.

Waller, if he retires, would finish his NFL career with 350 catches for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 to earn his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

The bulk of Waller’s production came in the five years he spent with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas.

The Georgia Tech alum was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad late in the 2018 season after then-coach Jon Gruden and some of his assistants spotted Waller during warmups before a game against Baltimore.

Waller was working his way back from multiple suspensions for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy at the time. He has been outspoken about his recovery from addiction and subsequent sobriety. The Raiders traded him to the Giants last offseason for a third-round pick.

Waller has indicated his second album is expected to be released later this year.

