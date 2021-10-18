63°F
Raiders

‘SNL’ leads show with Gruden email scandal

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 10:26 am
 
Jon Gruden, left, after being announced as the head coach of the Raiders with owner Mark Davis ...
Jon Gruden, left, after being announced as the head coach of the Raiders with owner Mark Davis at the team facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jon Gruden’s resignation Monday as head coach of the Raiders, days after revelations of racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails began to surface, gave “Saturday Night Live” the opening of its Saturday night show.

Cast impressions of Gruden appear along with send-ups of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Raiders owner Mark Davis and other surprises in the show’s opener.

Watch here.

