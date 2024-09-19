Star Raiders defender listed as limited on injury report

The opening injury report for the Raiders’ game Sunday against the Panthers arrived Wednesday, with several players listed as limited participants in practice.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98)

The Raiders listed defensive end Maxx Crosby as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week Wednesday.

Crosby suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s 26-23 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The team conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, so the report was just an estimation of what Crosby’s participation would have been had the team gone through a full practice.

Coach Antonio Pierce said earlier in the day he was optimistic about Crosby’s status.

“We’re all battered and bruised,” Pierce said. “That was a physical game, but knowing Maxx — and you saw what he went through last year — I mean, I won’t put nothing past him. We’ll slow it down today and see how the week goes.”

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were listed as non-participants.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (knee), defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee), safety Chris Smith (knee), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) were all listed as limited.

