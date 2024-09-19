84°F
Star Raiders defender listed as limited on injury report

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses after a sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses after a sack of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 

The Raiders listed defensive end Maxx Crosby as a limited participant on the first injury report of the week Wednesday.

Crosby suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s 26-23 road victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The team conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, so the report was just an estimation of what Crosby’s participation would have been had the team gone through a full practice.

Coach Antonio Pierce said earlier in the day he was optimistic about Crosby’s status.

“We’re all battered and bruised,” Pierce said. “That was a physical game, but knowing Maxx — and you saw what he went through last year — I mean, I won’t put nothing past him. We’ll slow it down today and see how the week goes.”

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were listed as non-participants.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (knee), defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee), safety Chris Smith (knee), linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (knee) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) were all listed as limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

