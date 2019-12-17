Status of Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown in question for rest of season

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said running back Josh Jacobs’ injured shoulder was painful after Sunday’s game, putting his status for the rest of the season in question.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drags Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) for extra yardage in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Jacksonville beat Oakland 20-16. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said running back Josh Jacobs’ injured shoulder was painful after Sunday’s game, putting his status for the rest of the season in question.

“He had a hard time getting his shoulder pads off yesterday,” Gruden said.

As he has throughout the season, Gruden touted Jacobs’ toughness. Jacobs was on the field for 43 of the Raiders’ offensive snaps (57 percent), despite clearly laboring through most of the game. He finished with 24 carries for 89 yards, plus two receptions for 20 yards.

“All I can say is I’ve coached a long time and I’ve had some really tough backs — really tough guys. And he is up there at the top of the food chain,” Gruden said. “This guy is one tough customer. He gave us everything he had yesterday. But his status for the coming weeks will be in question.”

Still, Gruden said as long as players like Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown — who’s missed the last two games with a pectoral injury — are healthy, they will play. That said, Gruden didn’t necessarily appear optimistic.

“Trent hasn’t played in a while for obvious medical reasons. When these guys can play, we’re going to play them. We’re trying to win — we need them to win,” Gruden said. “But obviously, we’re going to do right by the player and do what the training staff says. And right now, it doesn’t appear Trent is going to play — although we’re going to list him as questionable. And we’ll do the same right now with Jacobs.”

