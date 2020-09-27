Twitter reactions to the Raiders’ loss to the Patriots
A roundup of Twitter responses throughout the Raiders’ game at the New England Patriots.
How Twitter reacted to the Raiders’ 36-20 loss at the New England Patriots on Sunday:
Pregame
Business Trip. #WelcomeToTheShow
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2020
First quarter
Traveling to the East Coast after playing on Monday doesn’t seem to be impacting the #Raiders at all thus far.
— Will D. (@WAD1980) September 27, 2020
A non fumble, on the road, against the Patriots…sounds familiar…*sigh* #Raiders
— Anthony Silva (@anthonysilva77) September 27, 2020
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2020
Ball don't lie.@JohnathanAbram1's first career INT comes at a perfect time.#LVvsNE | CBS pic.twitter.com/qwVVRRi5Gc
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2020
The @Raiders lead 3-0 but it should be more. Right now they are the better team. If they can clean up the red zone they'll be OK.
— Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 27, 2020
Second quarter
Whether he's in or short… Just an incredible throw and catch.#LVvsNE | CBS pic.twitter.com/qjQL7zmtB6
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 27, 2020
Dog fight in the first half. It will be that way in the second half. #Raiders
— LVRaiderMarcus (@MrM_7) September 27, 2020
Third quarter
It’s embarrassing how good the #Raiders are making Rex Burkhead look today.
— Jimmy Gillispie (@jimmy_gillispie) September 27, 2020
Why even throw the ball against the #Raiders when you gash their defense all the way down the field? They can’t stop anyone
— Joe Belt (@ejbelt1) September 27, 2020
Fourth quarter
Just when you thought after the 1st 2 weeks this might be a diff team with the lack of turnovers, penalties and overall sloppy play, they go Raider shit up against the Pats. Still the same shit… #Raiders #RaiderNation
— 2-0 ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@SinCityRN4L) September 27, 2020
It’s over. Defense can’t tackle for their life. Coverage is a joke. Offense struggling. #Raiders
— Chris (@White_Guyyy23) September 27, 2020
#Raiders 2-0 start was cool and all but I never got my hopes high. The defense is worse than Carr. I didn't have much expectation there either. I've been alive 29 years and I've never seen us field a dangerous defense. I'm exhausted of it truthfully
— D (@RaiderMaverick) September 27, 2020
Nice thong mask #Raiders pic.twitter.com/LpRBHJsIjG
— Christopher Reiss (@ReissReport) September 27, 2020
We got this……in the 5th quarter #Raiders
— og (@ogzac7213) September 27, 2020
Postgame
Once again a team puts 30+ on that defense #Raiders #FireGuenther #Raidernation
— Junior Martinez (@JMartinez_54) September 27, 2020
Never gonna beat the Chiefs with a game plan like this
Terrible all around, defense on the field waaay tooo long!
Speaking of D, why is Guenther still part of this Team
We HAVE to BEAT the ELITE Teams or else
Take it back to Vegas and regroup!#RaiderNation #Raiders#LVvsNE pic.twitter.com/8j1uKfq2oZ
— Just an Un-average Joe (@62MackCF95) September 27, 2020
Time to prepare for next week, turnovers killed us and we were just outplayed.
We are still 2-1… #RaiderNation #Raiders #LasVegasRaiders https://t.co/6U5d7v8r5v
— Jesus Acevedo (@CVSoccerReferee) September 27, 2020
3 fumbles and unable to stop the opposing teams rushing attack your never gonna beat any NFL team let alone New England. Time to regroup and come back stronger #Raiders #Learningmoment
— Matt Santini (@MattSantini) September 27, 2020
There goes the #Raiders undefeated season.. pic.twitter.com/cNtafc9IUG
— No Strayz (@NOSTRAYZ) September 27, 2020