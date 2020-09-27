Twitter reactions to the Raiders’ loss to the Patriots

Never gonna beat the Chiefs with a game plan like this

Terrible all around, defense on the field waaay tooo long!

Speaking of D, why is Guenther still part of this Team

We HAVE to BEAT the ELITE Teams or else

Take it back to Vegas and regroup!#RaiderNation #Raiders#LVvsNE pic.twitter.com/8j1uKfq2oZ

