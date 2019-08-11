Undrafted rookie Keelan Doss making push for Raiders roster

The wide receiver, who grew up in nearby Alameda and starred up the road at UC Davis, scored a touchdown Saturday at RingCentral Coliseum in his first preseason game in front of more than a hundred friends and family.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former UC Davis star Keelan Doss spent the better part of two days in April surrounded by friends and family at home anxiously waiting for a call that never came.

He had a much bigger contingent down the street at RingCentral Coliseum that finally got a chance to celebrate on Saturday night.

Despite posting gaudy numbers in his collegiate career and being projected as high as a third-round pick, Doss went unselected in the NFL draft after questions arose about a pectoral injury.

The rookie has looked just fine on the field during training camp after signing a deal with the Raiders and backed up those strong practices with a touchdown in his first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.

“I grew up wanting to do that,” said Doss, who estimated he had over a hundred friends and family in attendance. “I was pretty excited. Emotions don’t usually get the best of me during a game, but during that moment it was surreal. I just had to calm myself down again and just realize the next play is another opportunity to put more good things on film or put bad things on film, so I had to get back at it.”

Such is life for an undrafted rookie free agent who is hoping to defy the odds and make an NFL roster, even one who was in high demand after going seven rounds without hearing his name called.

“Close to 20 teams reached out (to try to sign me),” he said. “I was just like, ‘I wish you would have drafted me. I’d feel a lot better.’ I wasn’t sure what happened, but I knew I should have (been picked) in my opinion. But at the end of the day, drafted or undrafted, you have to prove yourself on the field.”

Even with so many options, it didn’t take Doss long to settle on where to sign. He grew up 10 minutes from the Raiders facility and starred at Alameda High School before setting records for touchdowns and all-purpose yards at UC Davis.

It also didn’t hurt that Doss was a standout for the North team coached by the Raiders staff at the Senior Bowl and the team was willing to invest a healthy chunk of its undrafted rookie signing-bonus pool in him.

Coach Jon Gruden sang Doss’ praises throughout the offseason, but went as far as he has to date after Saturday’s game in suggesting the rookie is in the mix to make the final roster.

“I told you I like that Doss,” Gruden said with a smile. “He’s playing three positions. I don’t know if people know that. It’s a credit to him. He’s a smart guy. He’s versatile. He can help us in the kicking game and he’s playing himself into position to maybe make this team. He’s doing well.”

The words were meaningful to Doss, who admits he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder as he tries to prove the league wrong for ghosting him on draft night.

“It’s awesome to hear that,” Doss said. “He wouldn’t say it unless he means it. Hearing that from him is a big deal, but at the same time I just have to keep earning it every day and doing what I do.”

Doss, along with the other receivers on the roster, are getting the benefit of a few extra reps with star receiver Antonio Brown largely absent from training camp.

While he compares his game more to Chargers standout Keenan Allen, Doss looks forward to getting Brown back and learning from the veteran.

He already believes they draw from similar motivations.

“I’m sure if you ask (Brown), he feels like he should have gone first round instead of the sixth,” Doss said. “If you ask Tyrell Williams, I’m sure he thinks he should have been drafted. What makes those guys great is they come out with a purpose and a chip on their shoulder and that’s kind of what I’m bringing.”

He has already impressed the man responsible for getting him the ball.

“I love Keelan,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “He’s been a guy I’m throwing timing routes to in tight windows down in the red zone and he’s making plays. We know he can be a good receiver in this league. He’s making these diving, twisting, jumping catches in between guys and it’s been awesome. I think for him it will just be consistency. The best ones are the ones that can consistently do the little things right every day.

“But I sit there and look at him and say, ‘Wow, he’s going to be a good one.’ ”

Doss hopes to make the rest of the league realize that soon.

