Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — AFC West clear after Chiefs win

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.30 | AFC West Clear after Chiefs Win (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2020 - 9:20 am
 

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

After the Raiders loss to the Chiefs in Las Vegas, the AFC west picture becomes clearer with the reigning Super Bowl champions on top. The Raiders take on the 3-7 Falcons this Sunday in Atlanta.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders have long-term defensive issues to correct
2
Derek Carr addresses random audible calls
3
AFC West: Chargers’ Anthony Lynn makes coaching change
4
As thousands die, the NFL blithely goes about its business
5
Patrick Mahomes says Raiders are ‘a great football team’
THE LATEST
 
Derek Carr addresses random audible calls
By / RJ

The Raiders quarterback has used everything from ‘Lava Rage’ to ‘Rihanna’ to a multitude of city names and even the name of his coach’s wife, ‘Cindy Gruden.’

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets off a pass under pressure by the Kansas City ...
Raiders’ diversity on offense key to success
By / RJ

The Raiders have found themselves in many situations this season. And no matter the circumstances, Derek Carr and his offense have figured out a way to adapt.