Vegas Nation Blitz — AFC West clear after Chiefs win
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
After the Raiders loss to the Chiefs in Las Vegas, the AFC west picture becomes clearer with the reigning Super Bowl champions on top. The Raiders take on the 3-7 Falcons this Sunday in Atlanta.