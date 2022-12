In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, we recaps the loss to the Steelers and Christmas Eve and what happens now that Carr is not under center for the team.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched and Jarrett Stidham would get the start.

The Vegas Nation crew recaps the loss to the Steelers and Christmas Eve and what happens now that Carr is not under center for the team.