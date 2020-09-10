Vegas Nation Blitz — Game Week
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Ed Graney, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown what’s new with the Raiders.
This week’s guest is Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney.
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le”Andre Fox, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
The season opener against the Panthers is finally upon us. See how the Raiders matchup before Sunday’s showdown in Carolina.