Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — Game Week

Vegas Nation Blitz ep.19 |
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2020 - 11:10 pm
 

This week’s guest is Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney.

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le”Andre Fox, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.

The season opener against the Panthers is finally upon us. See how the Raiders matchup before Sunday’s showdown in Carolina.

