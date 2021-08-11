99°F
Vegas Nation Blitz: Raiders training camp

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 2:07 pm
 

Vegas Nation Blitz is back for the 2021-22 season!

Host Cassie Soto alongside Vegas Nation reporters dive into what has been going on at Raiders training camp as the team prepares for the first preseason game in two years.

You will also hear from Raiders players about how excited they are to finally get to play in front of their loyal fans.

Nevada mask mandate affecting event booking at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium most expensive preseason resale ticket
Jon Gruden rewards Raiders with day off
Raiders report: Team adds 4th quarterback to roster
Graney: Raiders don’t need Mariota — until they need him
