59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders winning streak ends in Miami

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 5:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game under interim coach Antonio Pierce, 20-13 on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Sports Columnist Sam Gordon to break down the Raiders loss as the team prepares for the incoming Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
2
Antonio Pierce to Raider Nation: ‘Allegiant Stadium has to be ours’
Antonio Pierce to Raider Nation: ‘Allegiant Stadium has to be ours’
3
Gordon: It’s obvious Raiders coaches don’t trust rookie Aidan O’Connell
Gordon: It’s obvious Raiders coaches don’t trust rookie Aidan O’Connell
4
Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’
Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’
5
Raiders report: Fullback happy to return days after being released
Raiders report: Fullback happy to return days after being released
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders handed embarrassing loss by Bears
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders handed embarrassing loss by Bears
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders face Miami in Antonio Pierce’s first road game
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders face Miami in Antonio Pierce’s first road game
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders celebrate blowout win against Giants
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders battle through adversity for a win
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders battle through adversity for a win