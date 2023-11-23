Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders winning streak ends in Miami
Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Sports Columnist Sam Gordon to break down the Raiders loss as the team prepares for the incoming Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.