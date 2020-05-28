Vegas Nation Blitz — Virtual OTAs
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown new rule changes, Prop bets, and take a look inside the nearly completed Allegiant stadium.
This week’s guest is Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard.
