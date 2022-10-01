Vegas Nation Gameday — Can Raiders get 1st win over AFC West rival Broncos?

The Raiders are on a mission to get their first win of the season and will look to do so when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Raiders are on a mission to get their first win of the season and will look to do so when they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Gameday, our team analyzes this AFC West matchup and discusses how the Raiders’ defense should look to attack one of the league’s worst scoring offenses in the Broncos.