Vegas Nation Gameday: Can the Raiders stop Josh Allen?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 8:59 am
 
Updated October 4, 2020 - 9:58 am

The Raiders will have to find a way to solve their tackling issues with dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills coming to town.

The teams meet at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in a pivotal game for the Raiders.

The Vegas Nation Gameday sports team breaks down the matchup at 9 a.m. and will discuss all things Raiders.

