Vegas Nation Gameday Live — Raiders in the Jungle: Playoff edition

The AFC Super Wild Card weekend kicks off with the Raiders looking to get a playoff run going as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Jungle.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for a touchdown as he is tackled by Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The AFC Super Wild Card weekend kicks off with the Raiders looking to get a playoff run going as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Jungle.

The Vegas Nation Gameday crew has you covered from Las Vegas to Cincinnati with a preview of the game which includes an interview with Raiders kicker and four-time AFC Player of the Week honoree, Daniel Carlson.