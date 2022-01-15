Vegas Nation Gameday Live — Raiders in the Jungle: Playoff edition
The AFC Super Wild Card weekend kicks off with the Raiders looking to get a playoff run going as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Jungle.
The Vegas Nation Gameday crew has you covered from Las Vegas to Cincinnati with a preview of the game which includes an interview with Raiders kicker and four-time AFC Player of the Week honoree, Daniel Carlson.