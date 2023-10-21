Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders name starting QB and Davante Adams’ frustrations
Wide Receiver Davante Adams addresses his frustrations and the Raiders name a starting quarterback in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) head to Chicago for a matchup with the Bears.
Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team going into NFL week 7.