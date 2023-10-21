65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders name starting QB and Davante Adams’ frustrations

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2023 - 7:02 am
 

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) head to Chicago for a matchup with the Bears.

Wide Receiver Davante Adams addresses his frustrations and the Raiders name a starting quarterback in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vinny Bonsignore, sports columnist Adam Hill and Sports Betting columnist Todd Dewey to bring the latest news information surrounding the team going into NFL week 7.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Report: Raiders settle on starting QB for game against Bears
Report: Raiders settle on starting QB for game against Bears
2
Raiders LB preserves grandfather’s legacy while forging his own
Raiders LB preserves grandfather’s legacy while forging his own
3
Raiders mailbag: Is the team losing faith in Tyree Wilson?
Raiders mailbag: Is the team losing faith in Tyree Wilson?
4
Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears
Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears
5
QB chaos in Raiders-Bears leads to sharp bet, major move on total
QB chaos in Raiders-Bears leads to sharp bet, major move on total
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Green Bay ...
Raiders Q&A: Getting to know Amik Robertson
By / RJ

Undersized and often counted out, cornerback Amik Robertson, a 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders, has carved out a place for himself in the NFL.

More stories
Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?
Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders take on the Patriots after short week
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Packers for ‘Monday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Packers for ‘Monday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win
Vegas Nation Blitz — Jimmy Garoppolo injured in Raiders win
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Steelers for ‘Sunday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders host Steelers for ‘Sunday Night Football’
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders loss leads to increased frustration
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders loss leads to increased frustration