Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Chargers in season opener

The Raiders open the NFL season Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

3 things to know about Raiders’ first foe: New coach gives Bolts jolt

Dominic Lavoie takes you through storylines for the Raiders’ Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Vinny Bonsignore joins the show to share his outlook on the game, Ed Graney shares his outlook on the season, Heidi Fang crunches numbers for the Bolts and Raiders alike, and finally Todd Dewey tells us the betting lines for the game.