Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Chargers in season opener

Going Back to Cali | Vegas Nation Gameday
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2024 - 7:32 am
 

Dominic Lavoie takes you through storylines for the Raiders’ Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Vinny Bonsignore joins the show to share his outlook on the game, Ed Graney shares his outlook on the season, Heidi Fang crunches numbers for the Bolts and Raiders alike, and finally Todd Dewey tells us the betting lines for the game.

