Videos show Raiders at public event without wearing masks

A handful of Raiders players, including Derek Carr, can be seen mingling with attendees of a gala event without wearing masks.

Derek Carr is seen mingling with others without a mask at Darren Waller's foundation event on Monday night. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a reception past New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jason Witten is seen shaking hands with Jay Schroeder, both maskless, at Darren Waller's foundation event on Monday night. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A good deed to help teammate Darren Waller raise money for his foundation on Monday night could land some Raiders players in hot water with the NFL and perhaps the state of Nevada.

Videos of the players, including Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten, show many maskless teammates and attendees gathered and mingling at the Las Vegas gala Monday night in potential noncompliance of league and state restrictions.

The event was in support of Waller’s foundation, which helps young adults addicted to drugs and alcohol, and was held at DragonRidge Country Club. On one of the videos, Carr and teammates can be seen talking and visiting with attendees without masks.

Raiders officials on Tuesday morning had no comment about the event. It is unclear if the attendees were tested before the event.

The interactions of the maskless players and attendees is even more startling given Tuesday’s events in Tennessee, where a COVID-19 outbreak among three Titans players and five team personnel members has forced the NFL to shut down the Titans facility until at least Saturday. In addition, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, have shut down their facility.

According to an attendee at the Waller event, people were allowed in without filling out any COVID-19 questionnaire or getting their temperatures taken. According to the attendee, while workers and media members in attendance wore masks, most of the players and attendees did not.

Among other Raiders players seen on the videos were tight end Foster Moreau and backup quarterback Nathan Peterman.

Last July, the NFL and the NFL players union laid out a list of forbidden high-risk activities for players and team staff members this year in response to COVID-19, among them, attending “any gathering or event that violates local and state restrictions” and attending an indoor music/concert/entertainment event.

Other restricted activities include:

— Attending an indoor night club with a crowd of more than 10 people and without wearing a mask.

Attending an indoor bar with more than 10 people (other than to pick up a to-go order) without wearing a mask.

— Attending housing gatherings with more than 15 people in attendance and without wearing a mask.

— Attending professional sporting events (other than their own games) without wearing a mask and sitting in a protected area such as a suite or an owner’s box.

Failure to adhere to those mandates could result in fines or suspensions.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who recently revealed that he had recovered from the virus, has made dealing with COVID-19 a high priority for his team, often saying he wants to “crush” the virus.

Gruden’s mandate extends beyond the safety measures being taken at the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson. It is when players leave the building that Gruden wants them to be most focused.

Gruden was fined $100,000 by the NFL for not wearing a mask during the Raiders’ Monday Night game against the Saints.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.