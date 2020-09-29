Country club that hosted Raiders players fined for COVID-19 violations

The country club was fined $2,000 after the venue hosted an event Monday night attended by several members of the Raiders.

Jason Witten is seen shaking hands with Jay Schroeder, both maskless, at Darren Waller's foundation event on Monday night. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The city of Henderson has fined a local country club $2,000 after the venue hosted an event Monday night attended by several members of the Raiders.

The DragonRidge Country Club received four $500 fines. Each was due to an alleged violation of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives.

“DragonRidge has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards wrote in an email.

The gala was held to support team member Darren Waller’s foundation which helps young adults addicted to drugs and alcohol. Video from the event shows players, including Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten, not wearing masks and gathered nearby one another.

Richards said the city launched an investigation Tuesday morning and determined that employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the venue did not close common areas and the event was held without prior approval from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations. It also violated Sisolak’s directive against events with more than 50 people in attendance.

