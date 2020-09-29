93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Country club that hosted Raiders players fined for COVID-19 violations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 4:14 pm
 

The city of Henderson has fined a local country club $2,000 after the venue hosted an event Monday night attended by several members of the Raiders.

The DragonRidge Country Club received four $500 fines. Each was due to an alleged violation of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives.

“DragonRidge has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and pay the penalty or dispute the notice of violation,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards wrote in an email.

The gala was held to support team member Darren Waller’s foundation which helps young adults addicted to drugs and alcohol. Video from the event shows players, including Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten, not wearing masks and gathered nearby one another.

Richards said the city launched an investigation Tuesday morning and determined that employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the venue did not close common areas and the event was held without prior approval from the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations. It also violated Sisolak’s directive against events with more than 50 people in attendance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders investigating players not wearing masks at gala
Raiders investigating players not wearing masks at gala
2
How Raiders respond to stinker of a loss is significant
How Raiders respond to stinker of a loss is significant
3
‘Key’ to Raiders defense has yet to turn the ignition
‘Key’ to Raiders defense has yet to turn the ignition
4
Country club that hosted Raiders players fined for COVID-19 violations
Country club that hosted Raiders players fined for COVID-19 violations
5
For better or worse, Derek Carr continues setting records
For better or worse, Derek Carr continues setting records
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a reception past New England Patriots defe ...
Patriots defense tears down Darren Waller
By / RJ

The Raiders’ star tight end was limited to just two catches on four targets New England focused its defense on shutting him down after Monday’s big game.