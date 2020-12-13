Was Josh Jacobs trolling fantasy fans on Sunday?

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown is back in the Raiders lineup for the first time in two months.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) throws the football before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders’ offense get a big boost Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts with the return of right tackle Trent Brown and running back Josh Jacobs.

Although the return of Jacobs was not without some drama — or humor depending on how you look at things.

Prior to the Raiders announcing their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff, Jacobs took to Instagram to announce “Sorry guys, I’m not playing today.” Followed by an I.G. post that said: “A lot of hot fantasy owners.”

The fantasy football fanatics took Jacobs’ posts to mean he literally wasn’t playing on Sunday, sending them into a tizzy on whether to start him or not on their fantasy teams. Even when the Raiders announced their inactives, with Jacobs listed on the active roster, fans wondered how to take Jacobs’ posts.

Was he really not playing in the game? Or did he mean he “wasn’t playing around” on Sunday?

Jacobs was on the field during pregame warmups and took part in all pertinent drills, including lining up with the first-team offense against the first-team defense.

Barring a surprise, he will play against the Colts.

Brown, who has played just one full game and three plays of another while dealing with a nagging calf injury and COVID-19, will play for the first time since a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 11.

Jacobs, who sat out last week’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury and practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, was on the active roster the Raiders announced. So is safety Johnathan Abram, who has been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him against the Jets.

Among the Raiders’ inactive players are defensive end Carl Nassib, quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck), safety Jeff Heath (concussion) offensive guard John Simpson, running back Theo Riddick and tackle Brandon Parker.

