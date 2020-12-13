50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Was Josh Jacobs trolling fantasy fans on Sunday?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2020 - 11:48 am
 
Updated December 13, 2020 - 12:58 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) throws the football before an NFL football game against t ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) throws the football before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders’ offense get a big boost Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts with the return of right tackle Trent Brown and running back Josh Jacobs.

Although the return of Jacobs was not without some drama — or humor depending on how you look at things.

Prior to the Raiders announcing their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff, Jacobs took to Instagram to announce “Sorry guys, I’m not playing today.” Followed by an I.G. post that said: “A lot of hot fantasy owners.”

The fantasy football fanatics took Jacobs’ posts to mean he literally wasn’t playing on Sunday, sending them into a tizzy on whether to start him or not on their fantasy teams. Even when the Raiders announced their inactives, with Jacobs listed on the active roster, fans wondered how to take Jacobs’ posts.

Was he really not playing in the game? Or did he mean he “wasn’t playing around” on Sunday?

Jacobs was on the field during pregame warmups and took part in all pertinent drills, including lining up with the first-team offense against the first-team defense.

Barring a surprise, he will play against the Colts.

Brown, who has played just one full game and three plays of another while dealing with a nagging calf injury and COVID-19, will play for the first time since a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 11.

Jacobs, who sat out last week’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury and practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, was on the active roster the Raiders announced. So is safety Johnathan Abram, who has been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him against the Jets.

Among the Raiders’ inactive players are defensive end Carl Nassib, quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck), safety Jeff Heath (concussion) offensive guard John Simpson, running back Theo Riddick and tackle Brandon Parker.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Was Josh Jacobs trolling fantasy fans on Sunday?
Was Josh Jacobs trolling fantasy fans on Sunday?
2
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
3
What will it take for Derek Carr to be greatest Raiders QB?
What will it take for Derek Carr to be greatest Raiders QB?
4
With focus on Waller, Renfrow could thrive against Colts
With focus on Waller, Renfrow could thrive against Colts
5
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Altercation over ‘Secret Pizza’ location led to NFL player’s arrest
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) fights for extra yardage against Kansas City Ch ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 14
By / RJ

Handicapper Ted Sevransky (@teddy_covers) breaks down the remaining 15 games in NFL Week 14, with analysis, trends and final scores.