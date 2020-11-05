Trent Brown placed on COVID reserve list for second time

The offensive tackle has battled a number of complications, including a calf injury and issues with an intravenous injection before Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) warms up with a mask on during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders on Thursday placed right tackle Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this season.

Brown caught the virus last month and was placed on the list before the team’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers, resulting in the rest of the starting offensive line missing the week of practice because of precautionary contract tracing.

Brown didn’t have another positive test this week, but is still experiencing complications from the virus that have limited his availability, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The 27-year-old was initially activated from the list last Friday and was slated to play last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He practiced and traveled with the team to Cleveland, but did not play because of issues with a pregame intravenous injection that resulted in hospitalization.

He spent the night in Cleveland and was released earlier this week, allowing for a return to Las Vegas. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday that Brown was in good spirits, but did not elaborate on his status.

Most people who recover from the coronavirus do not experience additional symptoms, but some still do no matter how mild the case, according to the Mayo Clinic. The most common symptoms include fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, headaches and joint pain.

The virus can also cause long-term damage to the heart, lungs and brain.

Brown has not practiced this week and has played in two games this season amid the virus and a nagging calf injury, accounting for 15 percent of the team’s offensive snaps through seven games. Veteran swing tackle Sam Young started in place of Brown against the Browns, but was replaced by Brandon Parker after exiting the game in the first half.

