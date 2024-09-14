What is the Raiders’ plan to stop Ravens’ ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ QB?

The Raiders know it’s going to take all 11 players on defense to slow down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. And even then, they still might give up a big play or two.

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams made it his mission three offseasons ago to improve his ability to evade defenders and break tackles.

To do so, he didn’t watch any of the NFL’s top running backs. He didn’t look at other standout receivers.

Adams dug up film of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I was literally watching his highlights before my games,” Adams said. “Dude changed the game. In my opinion, he’s the best ball carrier ever, no matter what position you want to talk about. I don’t think anybody’s as big of a threat to carry the football.”

Adams doesn’t have to stop Jackson when the Raiders travel to face the Ravens at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium at 10 a.m. Sunday. But his team’s defense does. And slowing down the two-time NFL MVP is one of the league’s most difficult assignments.

“It’s obviously a different level from what you see on film,” said cornerback Nate Hobbs, who played in the Raiders’ last meeting with Jackson, a 33-27 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. “I think he’s the best quarterback with the ball in his hands to ever play. That’s just me. As an athlete, he’s the best ever run- and pass-wise.”

The plan

Opponents spend all week trying to come up with the right scheme to limit Jackson’s explosive plays.

The most common solution looks simple on paper. Jackson is capable of beating defenses with his right arm or his legs, given he’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season twice and led the NFL in passing touchdowns once.

Still, it’s important to make him as one-dimensional as possible. That means keeping him in the pocket so he can’t throw on the run or scramble for a huge gain.

Of course, it’s much easier said than done. Pass rushers must stay disciplined play after play. If they get too aggressive and leave their rush lanes, Jackson can run right past them.

The Raiders want their defensive tackles to get push up front. They also want their edge rushers to get in the backfield without flying past Jackson. The goal is to create a box around the quarterback and then close it in so he has nowhere to go.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, an NFL linebacker from 2001-09, said it’s a similar approach to the one some of his teams took against Michael Vick.

Vick has the most rushing yards in NFL history among quarterbacks with 6,109. Jackson, early in his seventh season, ranks third all-time with 5,380.

“This isn’t a game where you run around the quarterback 10, 15 yards up the field,” Pierce said. “That’s going to be bad ball. We’ve talked about cage rushing, talked about gap integrity, pushing the pocket. I mean, there’s a lot of success with Lamar at times when you do it the right way.”

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said there’s a magic number when it comes to defending Jackson. Three defenders can’t go past him at any point, otherwise he’s got a good chance of creating an explosive play.

“When three guys are past him, you’re asking for it,” Graham said. “It’s bad news.”

The Raiders studied tape all week to see if they could figure out any other strategies for slowing down Jackson. But they know the film will only take them so far.

“When you see it up close, it’s different,” Hobbs said.

The execution

Graham admitted one of the problems with facing Jackson is the defense can execute things well and Jackson can still create something out of nothing.

Plus, it takes focus to do things the right way play after play after play. One mistake can erase a whole bunch of good work.

“We’re talking about one of the best football players in the National Football League,” Pierce said. “It’s not going to take one guy. It’s going to take all 11. It’s going to take 60 minutes of doing it.”

That’s why Pierce plans to be in Graham’s headset during the game to remind his defensive coordinator to never lose concentration. Graham will then pass the message on to linebacker Robert Spillane, who will relay it to the rest of his teammates.

“It’s very cliché, but everyone has got to do their job,” Pierce said.

That directive, as simple as it sounds, has resonated with the Raiders. They know it’s going to take a collective effort to contain a player as talented as Jackson. They have to trust each other at every level to follow the game plan.

“The guy is good,” cornerback Jack Jones said. “We all have to trust we’re all doing our own job and taking care of that one piece of the puzzle. When you try to do other people’s jobs, that’s when the big plays come.”

The mentality

Jackson is going to make plays Sunday no matter what the Raiders do. They know that.

“He’s going to bust a run,” Pierce said. “But we can’t let him break our backs doing it throughout the game.”

The key to that is moving on to the next play as quickly as possible. The Raiders can’t dwell on the big gains they’ve given up. They just have to focus on limiting the damage when those explosive plays do happen.

“I don’t think there’s a true answer to stopping him,” said defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, who joined the Raiders’ practice squad Tuesday. “You try to contain him as much as possible. He’s been the MVP twice for a reason. He’s an exceptional player and that’s not going to change. The main thing is keeping a level head, keeping your composure and understanding he’s going to make his plays, but you have to make more.”

Hobbs compared it to playing in the NBA and trying to defend a great scorer. Those stars are going to get their points. But it’s important to keep competing and not get rattled.

“You’re going to face someone who is lethal in their skill in every game,” Hobbs said. “You just have to play your game and be you.”

The conclusion

Hobbs’ words are something the Raiders have stressed leading up to Sunday.

Jackson, for all his talent and accolades, is not infallible. The Raiders do need to prepare for him. But they don’t want to lose their identity in the process.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player,” cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “But we’re going to do what we have to do in order to contain him and make some plays.

“At the end of the day, it’s football and we have a job to do.”

Linebacker Divine Deablo’s thoughts were similar.

“He’s probably the most dynamic player in the game right now,” Deablo said. “You have to respect him and make sure you’re aware of him. But we have to play our game.”

The Raiders know they’re in for a challenge Sunday. They’re also aware they gave up the ninth-fewest points in the NFL last season. This defense is talented. Enough so that the group can feel it’s capable of slowing down Jackson and even creating a few big plays for the offense.

As Hobbs said, Jackson “is human.” It’s up to the Raiders to prove that Sunday.

