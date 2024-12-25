What should the Raiders do with their pending free agents?

The Raiders will have plenty of cap space this offseason. They’ll need to figure out how much to allocate to their 16 pending free agents.

The Raiders are projected to have $108 million in cap space this offseason.

That should give them plenty of room in their budget to address roster needs in the free agent and trade markets. It also means they are well positioned to retain some of their own 16 pending free agents.

Players have two games left to state their case for a new deal. Here is a breakdown of the guys the Raiders (3-12) will need to make a decision on:

High priority

S Tre’von Moehrig (unrestricted free agent), LB Robert Spillane (UFA), CB Nate Hobbs (UFA), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (restricted free agent)

Spillane, 29, has been a revelation since signing with the Raiders in 2023. He’s on pace to lead the team in tackles for the second consecutive season. That only explains part of his value, however. Spillane is the Raiders’ defensive play-caller and the group’s anchor. The team would be wise to retain him.

Moehrig, 25, is becoming the player the Raiders envisioned he could be after selecting him in the second round of the 2021 draft. He is second on the team with 92 tackles. He is versatile enough to play both safety positions and has grown as a team leader. Moehrig’s best football could still be ahead of him.

Hobbs, 25, is an important part of the Raiders’ defense when healthy. He’s a slot cornerback that can stop the run, defend the pass and rush the quarterback. Injuries have been a consistent issue for him, though. He missed six games in 2022, four in 2023 and has missed six this season because of a sprained ankle and an illness. That could affect how much the Raiders are willing to offer the 2021 fifth-round pick.

Pola-Mao, 25, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, meaning the Raiders can match any contract Pola-Mao gets as long as they extend him a qualifying offer.

He should return in 2025 unless another club blows him away. Pola-Mao can then use next season to solidify his case for a big raise in 2026.

Priorities

DE Malcolm Koonce (UFA), DT Adam Butler (UFA), G Jordan Meredith (exclusive rights free agent)

Koonce, 26, is an interesting case. He had a breakthrough season in 2023, totaling eight sacks. But he won’t play in 2024 after suffering a knee injury before the Raiders’ opener. It would take a huge leap of faith for another team to give Koonce a massive deal. It might make more sense for him to sign a one-year contract and prove he can return to being a potent pass rusher.

Butler, 30, is playing the best football of his career. He’s been given an expanded role after defensive tackle Christian Wilkins suffered a foot injury Week 5 and has taken full advantage. Butler likely won’t break the bank, and the Raiders could try to match any offers he gets.

Meredith, 26, has been terrific since joining the starting lineup. He’s been a key part of the Raiders’ improving offensive line. He’s an exclusive rights free agent, so the team can retain him and prevent him from talking to other clubs by giving him a qualifying offer.

Let it play out

RB Ameer Abdullah (UFA), LB Divine Deablo (UFA), S Marcus Epps (UFA), DT John Jenkins (UFA), DE K’Lavon Chaisson, CB Darnay Holmes (UFA), TE Harrison Bryant (UFA), WR DJ Turner (RFA), LB Luke Masterson (RFA)

Deablo, 26, has been a solid starter the past three years but keeping him around isn’t a must. The team could also say farewell to Epps, 28, given Pola-Mao’s emergence.

Abdullah, Chaisson, Holmes, Jenkins and Bryant could all return on one-year deals. The Raiders will likely tender Masterson and Turner qualifying offers to maintain the right of first refusal on two valuable role players.

