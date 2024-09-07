Raiders place key pass rusher on injured reserve list
The Raiders have placed a defensive end on the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES — Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who suffered a knee injury during practice this week, has been placed on the injured reserve list.
The Raiders have signed defensive end Charles Snowden from their practice squad as his replacement.
Koonce will be out a minimum of four weeks, although he could be out much longer, depending on the severity of the injury.
The team will lean on second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in 2023, and veteran Janarius Robinson in Koonce’s absence.
In addition, the Raiders activated cornerback Sam Webb from their practice squad for Sunday’s season opener against the Chargers. The club has ruled out rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson for Sunday with a hamstring injury.
