105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders place key pass rusher on injured reserve list

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bol ...
Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 1
Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) sets on the line of scrimmage during the second half ...
Raiders-Chargers preview: Here’s what to know before 2024 opener
Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders visit Chargers in season opener
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce and others celebrate a touchdown by defensive tackle ...
Sharp bettors cause line move in Raiders-Chargers season opener
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2024 - 1:26 pm

LOS ANGELES — Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who suffered a knee injury during practice this week, has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The Raiders have signed defensive end Charles Snowden from their practice squad as his replacement.

Koonce will be out a minimum of four weeks, although he could be out much longer, depending on the severity of the injury.

The team will lean on second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in 2023, and veteran Janarius Robinson in Koonce’s absence.

In addition, the Raiders activated cornerback Sam Webb from their practice squad for Sunday’s season opener against the Chargers. The club has ruled out rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES