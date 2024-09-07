Raiders place key pass rusher on injured reserve list

The Raiders have placed a defensive end on the injured reserve list ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

LOS ANGELES — Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who suffered a knee injury during practice this week, has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The Raiders have signed defensive end Charles Snowden from their practice squad as his replacement.

Koonce will be out a minimum of four weeks, although he could be out much longer, depending on the severity of the injury.

The team will lean on second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in 2023, and veteran Janarius Robinson in Koonce’s absence.

In addition, the Raiders activated cornerback Sam Webb from their practice squad for Sunday’s season opener against the Chargers. The club has ruled out rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson for Sunday with a hamstring injury.

