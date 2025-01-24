What they’re saying about the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as coach

Here’s what NFL media and observers are saying about the Raiders’ hiring of Pete Carroll as their next coach.

What we learned listening to 2 podcast interviews with John Spytek

The Raiders are set to hire former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

What NFL media and observers are saying about the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll as coach:

Wade Phillips, former NFL coach (@sonofbum)

Good for Pete Carroll! Glad to see NFL hire on merit and not age. Raiders got a great coach.

Andrew Brandt, former NFL executive (@AndrewBrandt)

Pete Carroll is a testament to being chronologically old doesn’t have to mean being old. Age is just a number. #Raiders

Andrew Siciliano, SicilianoShow (@AndrewSiciliano)

George Burns played Vegas at 95. Wayne Newton is still doing it at 82. Pete Carroll can do this at 73. Love this for the Raiders.

Dan Patrick on “The Dan Patrick Show” (@dpshow)

I like it. He’s a proven commodity. … Are the Raiders better today than they were yesterday? And the answer is YES.

Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback (@RGIII)

LOVE the Pete Carroll hiring for the Las Vegas Raiders.

-Knows how to win in a tough division having been in the NFC West

-Knows how to build a team and win with a Rookie QB

-Proven Winner

Stacy Jo Rost, 710 ESPN Seattle (@StacyRost)

I know everyone always has their sights set on a young OC as the next big thing, but the one area where no one could question Pete Carroll is his ability to build a winning culture and create buy-in. And if I’m a team like the Raiders, that’s what I need right now.

Tom Pelissero, NFL media insider (@TomPelissero)

#Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and new GM John Spytek were part of a #Bucs team that won a Super Bowl with 68-year-old Bruce Arians unretiring to become their head coach. Now Brady and Spytek are looking to 73-year-old Pete Carroll to lead the culture change in Las Vegas.

Skip Bayless, The Skip Bayless Show (@RealSkipBayless)

CONGRATS TO THE RAIDERS AND TO PETE CARROLL … Tom Brady and Co. just hired by far the best coach available in this hiring cycle.

Pat McAfee, ESPN (@PatMcAfeeShow)

WELCOME BACK TO THE NFL PETE

Andy McKay, Seattle Mariners assistant general manager (@AndyMcKayHG)

This makes me incredibly happy. When Pete Carroll is leading and teaching, every leader and teacher benefits.

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports columnist @DanWetzel

Carroll is a known commodity, a steady hand, a no-surprise hire. Does he have the highest upside? Considering his age, probably not, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get the Raiders back to relevance or perhaps beyond.

John Breech, CBS Sports (@johnbreech)

With the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll, the AFC West will become the FIRST division in NFL history where every coach in the division has coached in at least one Super Bowl.

AFC West coaches

• Andy Reid

• Sean Payton

• Jim Harbaugh

• Pete Carroll

AFC West is stacked

Jordan Schultz, Fox Sports (@Schultz_Report)

Tom Brady has long admired Pete Carroll and the belief in Vegas is he will reset the culture — while also having the ability to compete with Reid/Harbaugh/Payton.

The #Raiders have officially struck a deal with Pete Carroll to become their new head coach, sources confirm to @NFLonFOX. Tom Brady has long admired Pete Carroll and the belief in Vegas is he will reset the culture — while also having the ability to compete with… pic.twitter.com/7vZyLxeO7W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 24, 2025

Adam Schefter, ESPN (@AdamSchefter)

Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh, who had plenty of battles in the NFC West with Seattle and San Francisco, as well as in college at USC and Stanford, are now set to face off again—this time in the AFC West, with Carroll in Las Vegas and Harbaugh in Los Angeles.

Myles Simmons, Pro Football Talk (@MylesASimmons)

Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll twice a year again. How lucky are we?

Adam Rank, NFL Network (@adamrank)

Love that we get Pete Carroll vs. Jim Harbaugh twice a year again.

Ryan Clark, on ESPN “First Take” (@realrclark25)

I don’t care if it’s Pete Carroll, Knute Rockne or Bill Belichick. If it’s Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell going into this season, you’re going to see the same exact thing you saw.

Patrick Daugherty, NBC Sports (@RotoPat)

The challenge for Pete Carroll will be rising above “Mike Tomlin of the west” status. We know the baseline is now 8-9 victories, even in that division. But what is the ceiling at this point?

Maggie Gray, SiriusXM host (@MaggieGray)

The Pete Carroll hire is cool, but who is going to play QB? #RaiderNation

Brady Henderson, ESPN (@BradyHenderson)

I wondered if Pete Carroll, with all his interests in the world around him, would get used to life outside of football during his year away. Also wondered if teams might doubt his long-term viability given his age. But he’s the ultimate competitor and a young 73, so here we are.

Todd Harmonson, Orange County Register (@tharmonson)

The last time @PeteCarroll had a year away from coaching, he dissected everything he’d been doing, came up with a detailed approach and attacked his opportunity at USC. He had a top-five program in two years, followed by back-to-back national championships.

Tristen Kuhn, NFL draft analyst (@KuhnTristen)

I’m just going to pencil (Michigan cornerback) Will Johnson in at 6 from now on

Colin Cowherd on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd)

He’s an adult, and the organization needs one. I like the choice. … They need stability. They need culture. And Pete provides that.

James Jones on FS1’s “The Facility” (@89JonesNTAF)

I’m not, like, juiced and super, super excited when I heard this because I’m like, ‘Man, there might be some younger coaches out there that can truly, truly help a young quarterback.’ But Pete is proven. Pete has shown that he can change around an organizations and programs, so I’m not mad at it.

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post (@schadjoe)

This seems like a franchise-stabilizing decision. Pete Carroll is respected and you know he has connections to quality staff.

Yogi Roth, Big Ten Network (@YogiRoth)

Pete Carroll to @Raiders

- he will bring a few things very few can.

- a detail/in depth philosophy.

- an approach founded in competition

- an environment where people can be fully themselves

- a staff that will be challenged to develop their own style/vision/theme/philosophy

- a spirit that will capture everyone around him

- a level of daily, moment by moment competition that is unique

- a lens on the game that is bespoke.

- a desire to do it better than it has ever been done before.

PFT Commenter, Barstool Sports (@PFTCommenter)

Pete Carroll is one of those guys where the league felt a little empty without him and im glad he’s back, but it sucks that hes is in the desert with a roof because we wont get to see him absolutely soaking wet on the sidelines during primetime games 4 times a year

