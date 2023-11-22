64°F
Raiders News

Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2023 - 12:54 pm
 
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Swifties hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium are out of luck.

The superstar singer-songwriter, dating Chiefs standout tight end Travis Kelce, is playing a concert Sunday in São Paulo, Brazil as she continues her lucrative Eras Tour.

The Raiders host the Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. with both teams looking to rebound from losses.

Swift this season has attended four Chiefs games in which Kelce is averaging 108 receiving yards. But without her present, his average plummets to 41.8. Kelce joked about the difference in production with his brother, Jason, on their “New Heights” podcast.

“It’s kind of hard for me to wrap my head around,” Travis said last month.

Though she won’t be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Swift played concerts at the stadium earlier this year — performing March 24 and March 25 as the first solo female concert headliner in the stadium’s four-year history.

“You’re being so supportive. You’re making me feel so powerful,” she told a crowd in excess of 60,000. “You’re making me feel like I’m the first woman to ever headline Allegiant Stadium … But I won’t be the last!

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

