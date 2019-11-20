Wins pile up as Raiders continue to create takeaways

The Raiders have a league-best plus-5 turnover ratio the last three games, and it’s little surprise that it coincides with their three-game winning streak

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts next to Los Angeles Chargers center Scott Quessenberry (61) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, center, is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, bottom right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — That the Raiders season-high three-game winning streak coincides with their league leading plus-5 turnover ratio over that time is no surprise.

Throw in the fact they’ve feasted off the seven turnovers — including five interceptions — by scoring 24 points and it’s no coincidence they are in the race for the AFC West title.

“The pass rush usually plays a big role in that,” coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. “Pressure on the quarterback. And we’ve had a lot more pressure on the quarterback and it’s I think helped in gaining turnovers.”

The manner in which the Raiders are forcing turnovers and the synergy and trust being created on the front and back ends of the defense.

The Raiders have increased pressure on the quarterback. The 12 sacks they’ve generated over the last three games — fourth-best in the NFL in that time — reflects how relentlessly they are generating pass-rush heat. They also have the fourth-highest quarterback pressures with 36 and their 19 quarterback hits is tied for 11th in the NFL.

“We have a lot of guys back there that can make plays,” said Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby, who had a career-high four sacks on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. “And it comes down to us making the quarterback get rid of the ball. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

