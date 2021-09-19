73°F
Raiders

Yannick Ngakoue active for Raiders against Steelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2021 - 8:39 am
 
Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) runs a drill during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Raiders will have the services of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ngakoue, who suffered a hamstring injury Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, is on the Raiders’ active roster and will give it a go against the Steelers.

As expected, running back Josh Jacobs is among the inactives with a toe injury.

Defensive end Cle Ferrell, who was inactive in the season opener against the Ravens, is on the active roster and will make his season debut.

Also inactive: Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), guard Richie Incognito (calf), safety Roderic Teamer (ankle), tight end Nick Bowers, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive tackle Damion Squares.

