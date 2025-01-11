RJ Raiders reporter wins Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award

Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore was named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced last week.

Bonsignore has been the RJ’s Raiders beat reporter since 2019. Before that, he covered the Rams for the Athletic and the Los Angeles Daily News.

His work this past year included coverage of the Raiders’ hiring and firing of coach Antonio Pierce, legendary quarterback Tom Brady buying a stake in the franchise and the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“This award confirms what we’ve known about Vinny since he joined the RJ — that he’s a dedicated, talented and tireless journalist,” Sports Editor Allen Leiker said. “We have beaten our competition regularly on stories because of his contacts with the Raiders and throughout the NFL.”

Two other RJ reporters — Todd Dewey and Adam Hill — were finalists for the award. RJ reporters have won the award 28 consecutive years.

Aviators and UNLV broadcaster Matt Neverett was named the Nevada State Sportscaster of the Year.

Ian Eagle of CBS and Westwood One was selected as the National Sportscaster of the Year, and the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was named the National Sportswriter of the Year.

