RJ Raiders reporter wins Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award

Vegas Nation team member Vincent "Vinny" Bonsignore in the Las Vegas Review-Journal T ...
Vegas Nation team member Vincent "Vinny" Bonsignore in the Las Vegas Review-Journal TV studio in Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sports on TV in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2025 - 10:53 am
 

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore has been named the Nevada State Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced.

Bonsignore has been the RJ’s Raiders beat reporter since 2019. Before that, he covered the Rams for the Athletic and the Los Angeles Daily News.

His work this past year included coverage of the Raiders’ hiring and firing of coach Antonio Pierce, legendary quarterback Tom Brady buying a stake in the franchise and the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“This award confirms what we’ve known about Vinny since he joined the RJ — that he’s a dedicated, talented and tireless journalist,” Sports Editor Allen Leiker said. “We have beaten our competition regularly on stories because of his contacts with the Raiders and throughout the NFL.”

Two other RJ reporters — Todd Dewey and Adam Hill — were finalists for the award. RJ reporters have won the award 28 consecutive years.

Aviators and UNLV broadcaster Matt Neverett was named the Nevada State Sportscaster of the Year.

Ian Eagle of CBS and Westwood One was selected as the National Sportscaster of the Year, and the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was named the National Sportswriter of the Year.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

