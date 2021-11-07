82°F
Rodeo

Brazil’s Leme wins 2nd PBR title in record-setting fashion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2021 - 3:44 pm
 
Jose Vitor Leme celebrates alongside his son, Theodoro, and wife, Amanda, after becoming the ba ...
Jose Vitor Leme celebrates alongside his son, Theodoro, and wife, Amanda, after becoming the back-to-back PBR World Champion during the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jose Vitor Leme was a soccer player in his native Brazil before switching sports and becoming to bull riding what his countryman Pele was to “The Beautiful Game.”

It isn’t often that “beautiful” is used to describe the violent world of pro bull riding. But that’s exactly the kind of season Leme had en route to winning his second consecutive Professional Bull Riders world championship Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Leme, 25, was so dominant during the regular season and first five rounds of the finals that he joined fellow Brazilian Silvano Alves as the only back-to-back champions in PBR history before Sunday’s final round.

But then he put an exclamation point on one of the greatest seasons in the tour’s 28-year history by riding Woopaa (Barker Bulls/Hookin’ W Ranch), the PBR bucking bull of the year, to an all-time record score of 98.75 points.

“I came here to put my name on history but I didn’t think about the world title when I was in the chute waiting to ride Woopaa,” Leme said after finishing a whopping 884 points ahead of countryman Kaique Pacheco in the battle for the championship buckle. “I did my best, he did his best, and now we are part of history.”

Getting his kicks

Leme said he was a soccer midfielder until he was 18. But after dismounting from Woopaa, he celebrated the ride and championship season by kicking his helmet in the manner of a soccer goalie.

His was a season like no other, with 24 rides of 90 points or better, 21 round wins, an average ride score of 89.82 and a top ride score of 97.75 — all PBR records. His eight event wins tied the record held by former UNLV standout and fellow two-time world champion Justin McBride.

“I expected to be good this season because I worked so hard for this,” said the diminutive Leme, the only rider to cover all six of his bulls in Las Vegas. “But these numbers, it’s just incredible. It’s hard to put into words.”

Leme started the day 2.25 points behind in the World Finals average but vaulted to the top spot after his first of two rides Sunday by scoring 91.25 aboard Top Shelf (D&H Cattle Co.) He pocketed $300,000 for winning the finals along with a $1 million championship bonus that upped his season earnings to more than $1.8 million.

“I want to win three or four (world championships) or however many God will give to me,” Leme said with a bashful smile, already looking forward to 2022 and beyond.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

