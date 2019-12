2019 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results — VIDEO

Clayton Biglow of Clements, Calif., gets a strap to the face while riding Stevie Knicks to a first place score of 93.0 points in Bareback Riding during the tenth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Biglow earned the most money of any contestant and was awarded the RAM Top Gun Award. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images