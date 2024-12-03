8 cowboy-themed cocktails available in Vegas during NFR

The standard Old West cowboy pour, the cliché goes, featured whiskey neat tossed back in a saloon. Put that assumption out to pasture.

Breakaway success: Why cowgirls are once again knocking at the NFR’s door

A Madame Mustache cocktail from "Cowboy Cocktails: 60 Recipes Inspired by the American West" by André Darlington, published by Epic Ink in 2024. (Bill Milne)

The cover of "Cowboy Cocktails: 60 Recipes Inspired by the American West" by André Darlington, published by Epic Ink in 2024. (Epic Ink)

The Pink Champagne cocktail from Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip. (@fotojosejose)

Even cowboys get the zhuzh.

The era of the cowboy in the United States runs from the end of the Civil War in 1865 through the close of the 19th century. The standard cowboy pour, the cliché goes, featured whiskey neat tossed back in a saloon. Put that assumption out to pasture.

“Cowboy drinking dens were far better equipped far earlier than we might imagine: French brandies, Champagne, gins, bitters, fine wine and more were readily available — if for a stiff price,” writes André Darlington, one of the country’s top beverage experts, in his new book “Cowboy Cocktails: 60 Recipes Inspired by the American West” (2024, Epic Ink).

In other words, when they could afford it, cowboys often wanted a little zhuzh, a little style when they bent an elbow, that went beyond whiskey neat.

“Being a cowboy was a dangerous job. They made a lot of money all at once, and they liked fancy things,” Darlington said. “Vegas still has that boom mentality. When people win, they order Cristal.”

His book includes recipes for drinks with names such as “BroncoBuster,” “Dead or Alive” and “Lucky Horseshoe.” Many call for period ingredients, and all are inspired by “the cattle kingdom and the rough characters that existed in the final days of the frontier.”

In honor of the National Finals Rodeo, we’ve rounded up some cowboy-themed cocktails that Vegas bars will showcase in December. So save that whiskey neat for another time.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Slide into the saddle (and whiskey) starting at 10 p.m. for Wild West Wednesdays. The evening offers a smoky-sweet Black Beauty ($18) that leans into Bulleit Bourbon, with strawberry syrup, lemon juice, honey and bitters. Oil & Ore ($18), a smoked drink, features Wild Turkey Longbranch, bittersweet Amaro Averna, Grand Marnier and bitters. Bonnie + Clyde for two ($38) convenes Bulleit Rye, Cointreau, Aperol, simple syrup and lemon juice. The cocktail is served in a take-home flask.

In The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, barbershoplv.com

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

Denim and Rhinestone Wednesdays begins at 10 p.m. Dec. 11. Try a Stiff Drink Paloma ($18), the house take on the classic, mingling Código Rosa Tequila rested in cabernet sauvignon barrels with Aperol and Fever-Tree grapefruit soda. Think pink again with a Pink Champagne ($18) fashioned from peach schnapps, grenadine, half-and-half, egg whites and a bubbly topknot of Perrier-Jouet Blason Rosé. Or take a Smoke Break Old-Fashioned ($20) with Jefferson’s Bourbon, Demarara syrup and bitters.

In Resorts World, gatsbysvegas.com

Silverton casino bars

Who needs Champagne from a slipper (or a cocktail from a Formula One driving shoe)? Whiskey Lemonade is sipped from an ice-filled glass cowboy boot. The drink — boozy, zesty, tangy, a little sweet — blends whiskey, simple syrup and lemon juice, with a splash of soda for a crisp finish. $16.

In the Silverton, silvertoncasino.com

Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge

Vegas Vickie, the historic neon cowgirl that glowed for decades on Fremont Street in downtown Vegas, now presides in kickin’ style over her namesake bar. The 8-Second Ride stirs together Pendleton Whisky, Ramazzotti Amaro, maple syrup and dashes of three bitters (tobacco, chocolate, orange). A king cube anchors the glass; an orange twist set with a tiny cowboy hat plays garnish. $17.

In Circa, circalasvegas.com ◆