A look at NFR in Las Vegas by the numbers
The National Finals Rodeo will mark its 35th year in Las Vegas beginning Thursday with the first of 10 performances comprising pro rodeo’s Super Bowl.
A look at the NFR, by the numbers:
— 1. Back and vest number worn by the leading money winner heading into the NFR. Ryder Wright, a saddle bronc rider from Milford, Utah, received the coveted digit ahead of this year’s event.
— 1. Non-American to win the all-around cowboy title. Junior Nogueira of Brazil in 2016.
— 1. Miller Lite Beer commercials in which world champion cowboy Jim Shoulders appeared with former baseball manager Billy Martin, who famously proclaimed in 1981: “I didn’t punch that doggie.”
— 2. Cowboys to qualify in four events, Trevor Brazile and Dale Smith, both in tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping (heading and heeling).
— 3.0. Fastest time, by steer ropers Steve Duhon (1986) and Bryan Fields (2001).
— 4. Wright brothers who competed in the 2014 saddle bronc finals: Cody, Jesse, Jake and Spencer.
— 5. NFR locations. Dallas State Fairgrounds (1959-61); Los Angeles Sports Arena (1962-64); Oklahoma City Jim Norrick Arena (1965-78); Oklahoma City Myriad Arena (1979-84); Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center (1985-present).
— 5. World championships won by bullfighter Rob Smets.
— 5. Top bucking stock awards won by bareback horse Sippin’ Velvet, owned by Bernis Johnson.
— 7. NFR events. Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding.
— 7. NFR average titles won in one event, by barrel racer Charmayne James.
— 7. Most NFR go-round wins in one year, by barrel racer Gail Barrett Petska in 1972.
— 8. Seconds required for a scored roughstock ride.
— 10. NFR rounds, one daily for 10 days.
— 10. Age of Ann Lewis, youngest NFR champion (barrel racing), who died in a traffic accident in 1968 before she could compete in the finals and was awarded the title posthumously.
— 10. Bulls ridden in 1988 by Jim Sharp, in 10 attempts.
— 14. All-around cowboy championships and national finals average titles won by Trevor Brazile.
— 15. Contestants in each of rodeo’s seven events who qualify for the NFR based on season prize money.
— 20. Ty Murray’s age when he won his first of seven all-around cowboy titles in 1989.
— 23. Nightly viewing parties at Las Vegas Strip and downtown locations.
— 24. Event championship buckles won by Trevor Brazile.
— 32. Most consecutive NFR qualifications, by steer roper Guy Allen (1977-2008).
— 34. NFR finals at the Thomas & Mack Center (1985-present).
— 52. Most NFR qualifications, by Trevor Brazile.
— 52. Most NFR go-round wins in one event, by tie-down roper Cody Ohl.
— 68. Age of Mary Burger, oldest NFR qualifier (barrel racing), in 2016.
— 73. NFR go-rounds won by Trevor Brazile, the 14-time all-around champion cowboy.
— 96. Highest-scored ride, by bull rider Cody Hancock on Diamond G Rodeo’s Mister USA in 2001.
— 110. Hours required to manufacture a gold championship buckle.
— 120. Tons of hay consumed by livestock during the NFR .
— 2,500. Tons of dirt used to convert the Thomas & Mack Center into a rodeo arena.
— 50,000. Prize-money dollars awarded at the first NFR in 1959.
— 69,398. Followers on the official Wrangler NFR Twitter account (as of Dec. 2).
— 75,000. Beers consumed during the NFR.
— 176,558. NFR record attendance, set in 2013.
— 234,054. Money won by bareback rider Steven Peebles in 2015, a NFR record.
— $1,971,305. NFR money earned by Trevor Brazile.
— $10,000,000. Prize-money awarded at the NFR.
— $113,000,000. Estimated economic impact of the NFR on Las Vegas.
NFR all-around champions
— 2018 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2017 Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas
— 2016 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, São Paulo, Brazil
— 2015 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2014 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2013 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2012 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2011 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2010 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2009 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2008 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2007 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2006 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2005 Ryan Jarrett, Summerville, Georgia
— 2004 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2003 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas
— 2002 Trevor Brazile, Anson, Texas
— 2001 Cody Ohl, Stephenville, Texas
— 2000 Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
— 1999 Fred Whitfield, Hockley, Texas
— 1998 Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
— 1997 Dan Mortensen, Manhattan, Montana
— 1996 Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
— 1995 Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas
— 1994 Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
— 1993 Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
— 1992 Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
— 1991 Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
— 1990 Ty Murray, Stephenville, Texas
— 1989 Ty Murray, Odessa, Texas
— 1988 Dave Appleton, Arlington, Texas
— 1987 Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
— 1986 Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
— 1985 Lewis Feild, Elk Ridge, Utah
— 1984 Dee Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho
— 1983 Roy Cooper, Durant, Oklahoma
— 1982 Chris Lybbert, Coyote, California
— 1981 Jimmie Cooper, Monument, New Mexico
— 1980 Paul Tierney, Rapid City, South Dakota
— 1979 Tom Ferguson, Miami, Oklahoma
— 1978 Tom Ferguson, Miami, Oklahoma
— 1977 Tom Ferguson, Miami, Oklahoma
— 1976 Tom Ferguson, Miami, Oklahoma
— 1975 Leo Camarillo, Oakdale, California (tie)
— 1975 Tom Ferguson, Miami, Oklahoma (tie)
— 1974 Tom Ferguson, Miami, Oklahoma
— 1973 Larry Mahan, Dallas, Texas
— 1972 Phil Lyne, George West, Texas
— 1971 Phil Lyne, George West, Texas
— 1970 Larry Mahan, Brooks, Oregon
— 1969 Larry Mahan, Salem, Oregon
— 1968 Larry Mahan, Salem, Oregon
— 1967 Larry Mahan, Brooks, Oregon
— 1966 Larry Mahan, Brooks, Oregon
— 1965 Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
— 1964 Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
— 1963 Dean Oliver, Boise, Idaho
— 1962 Tom Nesmith, Bethel, Oklahoma
— 1961 Benny Reynolds, Melrose, Montana
— 1960 Harry Tompkins, Dublin, Texas
— 1959 Jim Shoulders, Henryetta, Oklahoma