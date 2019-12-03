A look at NFR in Las Vegas by the numbers

The National Finals Rodeo will mark its 35th year in Las Vegas beginning Thursday with the first of 10 performances comprising pro rodeo’s Super Bowl.

Jake Wright of Milford, Utah competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the tenth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Spectators cheer during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas (120) competes in the bareback riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Rusty Wright of Milford, Utah (20) competes in the saddle bronc riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Trick roper Rider Kiesner entertains the crowd during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Joe Frost of Randlett, Utah (103) competes in the bull riding event during the eighth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A look at the NFR, by the numbers:

— 1. Back and vest number worn by the leading money winner heading into the NFR. Ryder Wright, a saddle bronc rider from Milford, Utah, received the coveted digit ahead of this year’s event.

— 1. Non-American to win the all-around cowboy title. Junior Nogueira of Brazil in 2016.

— 1. Miller Lite Beer commercials in which world champion cowboy Jim Shoulders appeared with former baseball manager Billy Martin, who famously proclaimed in 1981: “I didn’t punch that doggie.”

— 2. Cowboys to qualify in four events, Trevor Brazile and Dale Smith, both in tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping (heading and heeling).

— 3.0. Fastest time, by steer ropers Steve Duhon (1986) and Bryan Fields (2001).

— 4. Wright brothers who competed in the 2014 saddle bronc finals: Cody, Jesse, Jake and Spencer.

— 5. NFR locations. Dallas State Fairgrounds (1959-61); Los Angeles Sports Arena (1962-64); Oklahoma City Jim Norrick Arena (1965-78); Oklahoma City Myriad Arena (1979-84); Las Vegas Thomas & Mack Center (1985-present).

— 5. World championships won by bullfighter Rob Smets.

— 5. Top bucking stock awards won by bareback horse Sippin’ Velvet, owned by Bernis Johnson.

— 7. NFR events. Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding.

— 7. NFR average titles won in one event, by barrel racer Charmayne James.

— 7. Most NFR go-round wins in one year, by barrel racer Gail Barrett Petska in 1972.

— 8. Seconds required for a scored roughstock ride.

— 10. NFR rounds, one daily for 10 days.

— 10. Age of Ann Lewis, youngest NFR champion (barrel racing), who died in a traffic accident in 1968 before she could compete in the finals and was awarded the title posthumously.

— 10. Bulls ridden in 1988 by Jim Sharp, in 10 attempts.

— 14. All-around cowboy championships and national finals average titles won by Trevor Brazile.

— 15. Contestants in each of rodeo’s seven events who qualify for the NFR based on season prize money.

— 20. Ty Murray’s age when he won his first of seven all-around cowboy titles in 1989.

— 23. Nightly viewing parties at Las Vegas Strip and downtown locations.

— 24. Event championship buckles won by Trevor Brazile.

— 32. Most consecutive NFR qualifications, by steer roper Guy Allen (1977-2008).

— 34. NFR finals at the Thomas & Mack Center (1985-present).

— 52. Most NFR qualifications, by Trevor Brazile.

— 52. Most NFR go-round wins in one event, by tie-down roper Cody Ohl.

— 68. Age of Mary Burger, oldest NFR qualifier (barrel racing), in 2016.

— 73. NFR go-rounds won by Trevor Brazile, the 14-time all-around champion cowboy.

— 96. Highest-scored ride, by bull rider Cody Hancock on Diamond G Rodeo’s Mister USA in 2001.

— 110. Hours required to manufacture a gold championship buckle.

— 120. Tons of hay consumed by livestock during the NFR .

— 2,500. Tons of dirt used to convert the Thomas & Mack Center into a rodeo arena.

— 50,000. Prize-money dollars awarded at the first NFR in 1959.

— 69,398. Followers on the official Wrangler NFR Twitter account (as of Dec. 2).

— 75,000. Beers consumed during the NFR.

— 176,558. NFR record attendance, set in 2013.

— 234,054. Money won by bareback rider Steven Peebles in 2015, a NFR record.

— $1,971,305. NFR money earned by Trevor Brazile.

— $10,000,000. Prize-money awarded at the NFR.

— $113,000,000. Estimated economic impact of the NFR on Las Vegas.

