Cowboy Christmas opens Thursday with expanded footprint

Team roper Rhen Richard gets his boots shined by Mia Asturi during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 10. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rick Bishop, right, co-owner of Western Tradition hats and hat accessories, uses steam to shape a hat at his booth during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 14. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kathleen Wojtasiak prepares merchandise at the Brit West booth during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 14. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shoppers browse booths during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The Western wares show runs in tandem with NFR through Dec. 14. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

More than 375 exhibitors are moving their Western wares into Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall for the annual gift show during the National Finals Rodeo.

Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday through Dec. 14, Cowboy Christmas will include two stages, a boot shine, an NFR historical display, a rodeo-themed saloon and other activities.

“With the renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center now complete, we have been able to combine the areas at the east entrance into Cowboy Commons — Where Friends Gather, a new 25,000-square foot area,” Bo Gardner, vice president of corporate marketing for Las Vegas Events, said in a news release. “This energetic new area will include both The Cowboy Channel Stage and the Rodeo Deep Dive Panels, as well as the Cinch Stage that features the RumpChat Podcast. In addition, there will be new interactive exhibitors, NFR merchandise, plenty of tables and the Rodeo Saloon for our attendees to enjoy with friends.”

Each day, the Cowboy Channel Stage will host programming, like The Luke Branquinho Show and Rodeo Deep Dive Panels, about hourly beginning at 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Other stages throughout the shopping venue will feature podcasters, NFR replays, cowboy discussions and more. A Christmas Village, including daily Santa appearances from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be set up on the second level of the south hall.

Also new this year is the location for the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, where the Yeti Junior World Finals take place. Those daily rodeo performances of competitors 19 and younger will be located in a large, tented area south of the Las Vegas Convention Center in the Bronze Parking Lots. The new space can accommodate 900 spectators watching youth contestants in bull riding, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls and boys breakaway, team roping, tie-down roping, pole bending and barrel racing.

Other shopping events in Las Vegas during NFR include the Western Gift Show at South Point, the Downtown Christmas Expo at the Plaza and Country Christmas at Rio.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.