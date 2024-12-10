Cowboys give the gift of smiles

Diane Lott is the guardian for Korde James, 6, and his 5-year-old brother King James. At Saturday’s annual event, King had a breakthrough while palling around with rodeo cowboys Tyler Wade and Tim O’Connell.

For the past several years, one of the most heartwarming charitable events during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has come when contestants drop in on the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation. The impact that rodeo cowboys and cowgirls — along with perhaps a friendly horse or two — have on autistic children is palpable.

But this year’s visit produced perhaps the best and most unlikely outcome.

Diane Lott is the guardian for 6-year-old Korde James and his 5-year-old brother King James. At Saturday’s annual event, King had a breakthrough while palling around with rodeo cowboys Tyler Wade and Tim O’Connell.

“King is selective mute and doesn’t talk to anybody. But he’s actually been speaking today. I’m so excited,” Lott said. “That surprised me a whole lot. And he’s participating. He’s actually doing it.”

Wade, the reigning world champion header in team roping, engaged with King while helping the youngster onto a saddle. O’Connell helped alleviate any fear King might’ve had with horses, helping King make a new four-legged friend named Caesar.

The results were especially satisfying to Julie Beasley, clinical director for Grant A Gift.

“I’m just really thrilled. It takes all of these partnerships and this community to make this successful and keep us growing,” Beasley said. “This event grows every year, and that’s what this is about — reaching more families and being able to partner in the community.

“That’s how we keep making a difference.”

Added Wade: “I think this event puts an emphasis on how important it is for us to be here.”

A couple dozen children took part Saturday, spending time outdoors to learn a little about rodeo and horses from Wade and O’Connell, then spending time indoors doing arts and crafts with the two cowboys.

Angelo Mayorga is now a regular at these visits, showing up all six years. Mayorga, 16, is perhaps the best example of the growth these youngsters have made through the Wrangler NFR’s outreach to Grant A Gift. He and O’Connell, a three-time world bareback bronc champion, are practically best friends, staying in touch throughout the years.

“I’ve had an opportunity to watch Angelo grow up,” said O’Connell, who’s 6-for-6 in attending these Grant A Gift visits. “I’ve watched him from the first year, when he was shy and timid, to now. To see him where he is now, as a young man, is fantastic. He’s conquering his fears.”

When this event was first held in 2017 — there was a two-year interruption in part due to COVID — Mayorga wasn’t too talkative as a 9-year-old. On Saturday, you couldn’t stop him from displaying the enthusiasm he has for the event. And for his buddy O’Connell.

“It’s really good to see Tim. I look forward to seeing him every year,” Mayorga said. “I love this more than Christmas.”

It showed, as Mayorga was once again decked out in a button-up shirt that matched O’Connell’s, along with cowboy boots and a proper hat.

For Mayorga’s mother, Isabel Estrada, this event has been a godsend.

“Angelo doesn’t really like to interact with too many people. But with Tim, he has this special relationship,” Estrada said. “Tim is so nice with the kids, and Angelo can feel that.

“Angelo wants to be like Tim. That’s why he’s wearing the shirt and the boots and the hat. And Angelo loves horses now. He say’s he’d like to have one in our backyard!”

Grant A Gift executive director Brian Hager said providing these types of connections and interactions is key to the foundation’s work.

“The interaction really helps the kids loosen up and engage with the cowboys and the horses. The NFR does a great job of keeping the sensory stuff low, while still engaging with the kids and the families,” Hager said. “We have a lot of the same families each year, but we’re adding families, too. As we continue to grow, we do a big push for this event.

“This year, we’ve got our largest number of participants.”

Wade is a newcomer to the Grant A Gift fold, but there’s no doubt his first trip won’t be his last.

“This is awesome,” said Wade, competing in his seventh NFR. “There are special things like this going on that I didn’t really know about. But I always said I’d help out when there’s an opportunity to do it.

“I’m all about trying to make kids smile and have a good time. Having an opportunity to make these kids’ day just makes my day.”

O’Connell is a staple of this event, partaking this year despite not competing in the NFR, as he had to sit out this whole season while recovering from injuries. Still, he made the trip from Zwingle, Iowa, to Las Vegas, and he made certain that Grant A Gift was on the itinerary.

“It’s just a special event. You can’t understand how special it is unless you’ve been here,” O’Connell said. “This is a millimeter of a fraction of what the NFR and Las Vegas have given me. If this is what I can give back, I’ll come out here till the end of time.”