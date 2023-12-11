Grant a Gift event rewarding for both kids, cowboys

“It’s just special to see these kids and the joy that it brings them to have us out here. It reminds me of the joy we have for this sport,” bareback rider Tim O’Connell said.

Angelo Mayorga rides tall in the saddle on Tater Tot, while Wrangler NFR cowboys Coleman Proctor, right, and Tim O'Connell help out the youngster during the NFR community's annual event at the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. Photo by Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

Angelo Mayorga rides tall in the saddle on Tater Tot, while Wrangler NFR cowboys Coleman Proctor, right, and Tim O'Connell help out the youngster during the NFR community's annual event at the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. Photo by Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

Tim O'Connell looks on with approval at Amado Escoto's holiday project during the Wrangler NFR's annual event with the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. Photo by Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

. World champion bareback rider Tim O'Connell is joined by his favorite Vegas cowboy, Angelo Mayorga, along with horse Tater Tot during Saturday's Wrangler NFR event at the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. Photo by Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

Team roper Coleman Proctor shows off his candy-cane glasses while youngster Sine Tatiano works on a holiday craft during the Wrangler NFR's annual visit to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. Photo by Patrick Everson/Special to the Review-Journal

For several years, cowboys and cowgirls competing in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo took time out of their busy schedules for a worthy cause. They’d saddle up and head over to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, to help brighten the day for a handful of children who rely on Grant a Gift’s services.

The visit took a hiatus in 2022. But on Saturday morning, it returned as part of the 2023 Wrangler NFR’s continued community outreach. And the kids and cowboys — and horses — were ready for it.

Easily the most eager people to resume this tradition: three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell, who has been part of the Grant a Gift event since it launched in 2017; and Angelo Mayorga, who as an autistic child has grown and benefited greatly from the event.

“Angelo has been here every year that I have,” O’Connell said. “He was a little scared to get on the horse back in 2017. Now, he doesn’t want to get off the horse!”

Said Mayorga: “The horses don’t scare me anymore. I want to get on the horses and be with the cowboys. I think Tim is fun to be around. It’s nice to see him when I come here. It’s like a reunion.”

That’s because Mayorga and O’Connell have become ostensibly pen pals. The cowboy regularly stays in touch with Mayorga and his parents. Mayorga was in full rodeo cowboy attire Saturday, aided in part by O’Connell.

“I sent him a bunch of stuff, including that shirt,” O’Connell said of a button-up shirt adorned with sponsor logos, making Mayorga look just like one of the NFR cowboys.

Mayorga took care of the rest of the outfit, donning jeans, boots and a cowboy hat.

“Angelo shows up in one of my shirts, looking studly,” O’Connell said with a laugh.

This year, O’Connell was joined by team roper Coleman Proctor, an eight-time NFR qualifier. The two helped several of the children on hand get acquainted with a couple of horses, taught them a little about how to rope a plastic practice steer, then went indoors to work on holiday crafts.

“It’s just special to see these kids and the joy that it brings them to have us out here. It reminds me of the joy we have for this sport,” O’Connell said. “This is a great way to give back to this community and these kids.”

It was Proctor’s first trip to the Grant a Gift event, and he jumped in with both feet.

“It’s been awesome. Any day that you can make such a positive impact on kids, it’s a great day,” Proctor said, before tipping his cowboy hat to O’Connell for making this event such a priority. “This has been Tim’s baby. Anything Tim O’Connell is a part of, I want to be a part of. Making the world a better place is what Tim O’Connell does best.”

You can’t argue with O’Connell’s results, particularly with Mayorga for several years running. But Proctor certainly made an impact Saturday, as well, on his first trip.

“There’s nothing better than seeing a little kid smile. It just warms your heart and humbles you,” Coleman said. “It makes you slow down a little bit and appreciate what we have in our lives.”

Parents of these children greatly appreciate the opportunity, as well. It’s a controlled atmosphere, no pressure, no lines, no real noise. Getting a chance to saddle up on a horse or even just pet the animal — doing things that most kids and parents take for granted — is a huge win.

“These kids are connected with the horses,” said Isabel Mayorga, Angelo’s mother. “When they’re with the horses, they feel so calm and happy at the same time. So I always want to bring Angelo when they’re here.

“The cowboys and cowgirls, the people who make this possible, are so kind. We are so happy and so thankful that they do this. Every year, Angelo is counting down the days before this event.”

Richard and Rosie Escoto were equally as grateful, while watching their son Amado work on holiday crafts with O’Connell.

“Amado doesn’t like loud noises,” Rosie said, noting her son often has to wear headphones. “But he doesn’t even need his headphones here. This brings him comfort. Right now, he is so relaxed. The cowboys have a lot of patience with him. It’s very welcoming, and you feel more accepted.”

Amado looked just as comfortable on the back of a horse. His father marveled at the opportunity.

“This is not only great for the kids, but for the parents — just to show that others still care,” Richard said.

Grant a Gift president Brian Hager was excited to provide his clients — children and their parents alike — with such a unique event.

“It’s something we look forward to every year. It’s great to partner with the NFR,” Hager said. “And it’s great to see the children interact with the horses and the cowboys and cowgirls. They come out of their shell and light up. It means so much to us to have the cowboys and cowgirls just taking time with the kids and their families to create something special each year.”

Dr. Julie Beasley, a child neuropsychologist, has seen the NFR contribute to this community for decades, from her time as an undergrad at UNLV in the early 1990s to her work now as clinical director for Grant a Gift. The commendations flowed from Beasley on Saturday morning.

“This is just a huge event for us, for these kids to be able to come to a quiet venue that is good for their developmental needs,” Beasley said. “The NFR community shows up every year and they support our community. They’re gracious with their time, talent and treasure.”

O’Connell wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a great way to give back to this community and these kids,” he said.