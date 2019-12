On Saturday, Justin Boots gave each of the 27 Miss Rodeo America contestants their own pair of boots to style and decorate to their liking.

Contestants chant and walk in the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boots worn and personally designed boots by Taylor Spears of Oklahoma join others on stage for the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shoppers wander about during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Contestants line up readying for the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boots worn and personally designed boots by Carly Peercy of Utah are ready for the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boots worn and personally designed boots by Kay Marrs of South Dakota move along for the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Contestants Eva Oliver of Nebraska, left, Makenzie McMurtrey of Nevada and Savannah Welborn of New Mexico join others for the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Contestants line up wearing their personally-designed boots for the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Contestants walk past the crowd in the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Contestants take the stage following the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Miss Rodeo America 2019 Taylor McNair of Mississippi welcomes the auction audience following the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Contestants take the stage following the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boots worn by Miss Rodeo America 2019 Taylor McNair of Mississippi who welcomes the auction audience following the Miss Rodeo America Justin Boot Parade during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shoppers check out the variety of Roper Boots for sale during Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The contestants then paraded through the Cowboy Christmas show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

