National Finals Rodeo opening performance canceled

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the board of trustees for Las Vegas Events have canceled the opening performance of the National Finals Rodeo Thursday after Wednesday’s shooting on the UNLV campus.

Competitors representing their states and countries are introduced in the opening ceremony of the first night of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Thursday’s opening performance of this year’s National Finals Rodeo has been canceled following the on-campus shooting that rocked UNLV Wednesday.

“Due to the tragic event that took place on the UNLV campus today, the Las Vegas Events board of trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association board of directors announced that the first performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, has been canceled,” a release from the sponsoring organizations released late Wednesday said.

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South and Central Halls, will continue as planned. It will open Thursday and run through Dec. 16. It is open to the public.

“All of us are saddened by the events that occurred today,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected. We are grateful to all of the first responders, police, security and the UNLV community for their actions today.”

“Today’s shooting on the UNLV campus was alarming and deeply troubling,” said PRCA CEO Tom Glause. “The PRCA is grateful for the rapid, professional response from law enforcement and first responders. Our thoughts right now are focused on the victims of this senseless act of violence.”

Additional details will be announced Thursday morning.

It’s unclear whether persons holding tickets to Thursday’s rodeo performance would be allowed to attend one of the nine other scheduled performances. But the rodeo – one of the toughest tickets to get every year – has been sold out since last summer.

Several other events were canceled or postponed as a result of the shooting.

A Vegas Chamber board of trustees installation dinner scheduled Thursday has been postponed.

“Our community has once again suffered profound tragedy and our hearts are breaking,” Chamber President and CEO President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald said in a statement issued late Wednesday.

“The Vegas Chamber thanks all the first responders for their care and swift action. We call on our community to come together, support one another, and pray for the victims, their families, and our friends at UNLV.”

Sewald said the installation lunch would be rescheduled to another date.

UNLV’s college basketball game against the University of Dayton in Ohio Wednesday evening was canceled.

