National Finals Rodeo

NFR 2019: Day 3 with Dakota Eldridge — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 5:41 pm
 

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 3, we are joined by Dakota Eldridge, an Elko native who is returning to the NFR stage after injuring his knee.

Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Angelo Mayorga, left, and Wrangler NFR tie-down roper Caleb Smidt work together on a project Fr ...
Foundation, NFR cowboys team up for autistic children
By Patrick Everson / RJ

Grant a Gift gives the children and families a break from the usual pattern of treatment at the autism center, instead using some animal therapy.

 
NFR 2019: Day 2 with Dale Brisby
By / RJ

Tim O'Connell of Zwingle, Iowa rides Two Buck Chuck to a score of 88 in the Bareback Riding com ...
NFR 2019: Day 1 — PHOTOS
RJ

National Finals Rodeo 2019 opened in Las Vegas with a flourish Thursday night.