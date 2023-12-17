50°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2023 - 8:26 pm
 
Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship in Bareback Riding during the final day act ...
Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The American flag is presented as the National Anthem is played during the final day action of ...
The American flag is presented as the National Anthem is played during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Silk performers entertain the fans during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & M ...
Silk performers entertain the fans during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Silk performers entertain the fans during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & M ...
Silk performers entertain the fans during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans hold signs for their favorite competitors during the final day action of the NFR at the Th ...
Fans hold signs for their favorite competitors during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jayco Roper rides Renovo Night Gazer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR ...
Jayco Roper rides Renovo Night Gazer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Straight Ringer attempts to leave the chute early in Bareback Riding during the final day actio ...
Straight Ringer attempts to leave the chute early in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Competitors tip their hats to the fans after being introduced during the final day action of th ...
Competitors tip their hats to the fans after being introduced during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Richmond Champion rides Yipee Kibitz in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR ...
Richmond Champion rides Yipee Kibitz in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Richmond Champion rides Yipee Kibitz in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR ...
Richmond Champion rides Yipee Kibitz in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mason Clements rides Virgil in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Th ...
Mason Clements rides Virgil in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim O'Connell rides Bill Fick Top Notch in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the N ...
Tim O'Connell rides Bill Fick Top Notch in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rocker Steiner rides Nite Faded in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at th ...
Rocker Steiner rides Nite Faded in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tim O'Connell is grateful after another successful ride in Bareback Riding during the final day ...
Tim O'Connell is grateful after another successful ride in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at ...
Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at ...
Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Don Payne works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NF ...
Don Payne works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship in Bareback Riding during the final day act ...
Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at ...
Keenan Hayes rides Straight Ringer in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship with an award and saddle in Bareback Riding ...
Keenan Hayes celebrates his PRCA World Championship with an award and saddle in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Will Lummus thanks the fans in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Th ...
Will Lummus thanks the fans in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dakota Eldridge works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of ...
Dakota Eldridge works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bridger Anderson gets down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR ...
Bridger Anderson gets down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ty Erickson struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of ...
Ty Erickson struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dirk Tavenner struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action o ...
Dirk Tavenner struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Waguespack struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day actio ...
Tyler Waguespack struggles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Waguespack takes down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR ...
Tyler Waguespack takes down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Waguespack works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of ...
Tyler Waguespack works to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Waguespack iso pumped up after taking down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final ...
Tyler Waguespack iso pumped up after taking down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tyler Waguespack lands atop his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR ...
Tyler Waguespack lands atop his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Stan Branco battles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of th ...
Stan Branco battles to take down his steer in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Don Payne collects a trophy and saddle after winning the overall aggregate in Steer Wrestling d ...
Don Payne collects a trophy and saddle after winning the overall aggregate in Steer Wrestling during the final day action of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The bright lights on the final night of rodeo’s biggest stage didn’t faze 20-year-old bareback rider Keenan Hayes in his first appearance at the National Finals Rodeo.

He saved his best run of the 10-round event for the end, which officially clinched him the world championship.

Hayes claimed the 2023 bareback riding world title Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center, winning the last go-round with a score of 90, his only go-round victory at NFR.

“It’s been amazing. The main thing I was thinking tonight was, ‘Go get it,’ ” Hayes said. “It’s been a whole year’s worth of work, don’t put it to waste. It was pretty amazing, and I’m just blessed to be here.”

Hayes was one of eight world champions crowned. In steer wrestling, Tyler Waguespack entered Saturday fourth in the world standings, but tied for first in the 10th go-round with a time of 3.8 seconds to claim $27,487 in earnings and moved up to third in the average to claim his fifth world title and third straight.

“The adrenaline rush in that arena I just had right here, it’s unmatched,” Waguespack said. “The ball was in my court, and I had to put the gas on it. That’s what we did tonight, and it worked out.”

Stetson Wright won his fifth consecutive all-around title to become the fifth competitor to win five or more consecutive all-around titles since the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association was founded in 1929.

Wright was ruled out for the remainder of NFR on Monday with a lingering right hamstring injury that will require surgery. The 24-year-old from Beaver, Utah, fell off both his saddle bronc runs in the first and second rounds, and did not attempt a bull riding run.

Waguespack was under $40,000 behind leader Dalton Massey coming into the night. He erased the deficit by sharing the go-round win and added an extra $13,000 in earnings by jumping up one spot in the average, as Massey and third-place finisher Stan Branco did not place to claim any earnings in their runs Saturday.

“I love this building because I love the pressure,” Waguespack said. “To start a little behind, and backed in a corner, I came out fighting. I was not happy about the steer I had, but I was able to get a great start. … It was an unbelievable run to come together the way it did.”

Hayes, a Hayden, Colorado, native, took home $434,050 in total earnings this season to run away with the world championship, including $168,154 at NFR. He added an extra $78,7474 to his total NFR earnings by winning the average by half a point over Jess Pope.

“Once I got off, I wasn’t sure what the score was that they were going to give me,” Hayes said. “It was up in the air. I had no idea. When they said that 90, it was the most amazing thing I’ve ever felt in my life. Everything I’ve ever worked for as a kid came to fruition.”

Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp held on to win a close team roping world title, and Zeke Thurston won the average in saddle bronc riding, which helped him claim the world title. It’s Thurston’s fourth title and second straight.

The 2023 NFR champions:

Bareback riding

Keenan Hayes

Hayden, Colorado

Age: 20

World championships: First

Season earnings: $434,050

2023 NFR earnings: $168,154

2023 NFR go-round wins: 1

Steer wrestling

Tyler Waguespack

Gonzales, Louisiana

Age: 33

World championships: 5

Season earnings: $303,575

2023 NFR earnings: $156,928

2023 NFR go-round wins: 1

Team roping (header)

Tyler Wade

Terrell, Texas

Age: 31

World championships: First

Season earnings: $308,057

2023 NFR earnings: $153,131

2023 NFR go-round wins: 2

Team roping (heeler)

Wesley Thorp

Throckmorton, Texas

Age: 28

World championships: 2

Season earnings: $325,284

2023 NFR earnings: $153,131

2023 NFR go-round wins: 2

Saddle bronc riding

Zeke Thurston

Big Valley, Alberta

Age: 29

World championships: 4

Season earnings: $456,356

2023 NFR earnings: $234,247

2023 NFR go-round wins: 4

Tie-down roping

Riley Webb

Denton, Texas

Age: 20

World championships: First

Season earnings: $452,851

2023 NFR earnings: $172,446

2023 NFR go-round wins: 1

Barrel racing

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi

Lampasas, Texas

Age: 39

World championships: 3

Season earnings: $496,499

2023 NFR earnings: $225,935

2023 NFR go-round wins: 1

Bull riding

Ky Hamilton

Mackay, Australia

Age: 23

World championships: First

Season earnings: $595,413

2023 NFR earnings: $341,249

2023 NFR go-round wins: 2

All-around

Stetson Wright

Beaver, Utah

Age: 24

World championships: 8 (5 all-around)

Season earnings: $479,620

2023 NFR earnings: $20,000

2023 NFR go-round wins: 0

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
3
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
5
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rocker Steiner rides Nite Faded in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the NFR at th ...
NFR 2023: Day 10 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 10th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Check out the action here.

 
NFR Live with bull rider Jeff Askey
RJ

Tonight we are joined for NFR Live 445 by bull rider Jeff Askey, a six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier.

Colter Todd ropes the back legs the calf during the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & M ...
NFR 2023: Day 9 — PHOTOS
RJ

The 2023 National Finals Rodeo’s 9th go-round took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night. Check out the action here.

Wrangler NFR patrons load onto a bus in the Thomas & Mack Center parking lot, to head back to t ...
How does Las Vegas avoid rodeo gridlock? The NFR Express
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Every December the Thomas Mack Center is packed with 17,000-plus fans for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. So what’s the secret to getting those fans to and from the arena each night?

 
NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade
RJ

Tonight we are joined by six-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Tyler Wade.

Sage Steele Kimzey rides a bull during day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas &am ...
Bull rider Sage Kimzey overcomes injuries to thrive at NFR
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

A trio of injuries, lengthy downtime and grueling rehabilitation have all been a significant part of bull rider Sage Kimzey’s life the past year and a half.

More stories
NFR Round 8: Newman in tight saddle bronc riding title fight
NFR Round 8: Newman in tight saddle bronc riding title fight
3 things to watch at this year’s NFR in Las Vegas
3 things to watch at this year’s NFR in Las Vegas
NFR competitors show toughness to complete historic doubleheader
NFR competitors show toughness to complete historic doubleheader
NFR Round 9: Wade, Thorp in control of team roping standings
NFR Round 9: Wade, Thorp in control of team roping standings
Rodeo superstar to miss rest of NFR with injury
Rodeo superstar to miss rest of NFR with injury
Drive for five: Wright on verge of joining historic NFR company
Drive for five: Wright on verge of joining historic NFR company