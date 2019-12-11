50°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live at 5:45: Day 6 with Trevor Brazile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2019 - 5:44 pm
 

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 6, we are joined by 24-time PRCA world champion Trevor Brazile.

Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tiana Turner keeps her right arm up in displaying perfect form while riding the rocking bull du ...
Exceptional Rodeo creates memories for special needs kids at NFR
By Patrick Everson / RJ

On Monday morning at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena, housed on the second floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, a group of local special needs children got to try their hand at rodeo.

Aryia Ramos shows who she's rooting for -- star barrel racer Nellie Miller -- before Sunday nig ...
NFR provides support for pediatric cancer patients, surivors
By Patrick Everson / RJ

In 2018, the NFR welcomed a new charitable event to its fold, the Golden Circle of Champions. Twenty pediatric patients who are fighting or have beaten cancer — 10 from across the country, and 10 from Southern Nevada — were treated to a weekend of rodeo festivities in Las Vegas.

Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah rides Colorado Bulldog to a score of 87 in the Bareback Riding com ...
Bronc rider returns to NFR after injury
By Patrick Everson / RJ

When Kaycee Feild discusses what happened to him back on March 31, one can’t help but be shocked that the 32-year-old cowboy is actually again among the field of 120 at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.