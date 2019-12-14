53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live at 5:45: World champion bull rider Sage Kimzey

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

The NFR is celebrating its 35th year in Las Vegas and the Review-Journal will be live every day at 5:45 pm with special one-on-one interviews.

Kicking off Day 9, we are joined by world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey.

Check back with us every day at 5:45 p.m. for a preview of what’s to come that night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

More NFR: Visit reviewjournal.com/NFR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sage Kimzey, left, shares a thought with younger brother Trey Kimzey during an interview after ...
Kimzey brothers make NFR family affair
By Patrick Everson / RJ

Qualifying for the NFR capped an enjoyable season for the Kimzey brothers, who traveled together much of the year.

Clayton Biglow of Clements, Calif., looks up and smiles after he rides Ankle Biter to a first p ...
Bareback rider Clayton Biglow eyes first NFR title
By Patrick Everson / RJ

On Thursday night, Biglow did what no other bareback rider in Wrangler NFR history has done: Win a go-round for the fourth straight night.