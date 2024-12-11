NFR Live with 16-time NFR qualifier Tuf Cooper — WATCH LIVE

Tuf Cooper joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Tie-down roper Tuf Cooper gestures to the crowd during round three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former NFR All-Around World Champion Tuf Cooper joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Cooper, of Decatur, TX, won the All-Around World Championship in 2017. He is also a 16-time NFR Qualifier and 3-time Tie Down Roping Word Champion.

Tonight is a special night for his whole family as his first cousin, Selah Smith, will be singing the National Anthem.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.