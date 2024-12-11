46°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with 16-time NFR qualifier Tuf Cooper — WATCH LIVE

NFR 4:45 Live with Tuf Cooper
Tie-down roper Tuf Cooper gestures to the crowd during round three of the National Finals Rodeo ...
Tie-down roper Tuf Cooper gestures to the crowd during round three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Junior World Finals to rebrand next year
Steer wrestlers Hunter Koch, Rowdy Parrott and Tyler Waguespack walk their Golden Circle of Cha ...
Combating childhood cancer as good as gold
2024 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
Three-time world bareback bronc champion Tim O'Connell helps 5-year-old King James acclimate to ...
Cowboys give the gift of smiles
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2024 - 5:31 pm

Former NFR All-Around World Champion Tuf Cooper joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 6 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Cooper, of Decatur, TX, won the All-Around World Championship in 2017. He is also a 16-time NFR Qualifier and 3-time Tie Down Roping Word Champion.

Tonight is a special night for his whole family as his first cousin, Selah Smith, will be singing the National Anthem.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

Junior World Finals to rebrand next year
By / RJ

The annual event, which features 800 youth contestants 19 years old and younger, is held at the Thomas & Mack Center and runs concurrently with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Steer wrestlers Hunter Koch, Rowdy Parrott and Tyler Waguespack walk their Golden Circle of Cha ...
Combating childhood cancer as good as gold
By Susan Kanode Special to the / RJ

Cancer doesn’t know race, age or religion. For a few hours during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, 24 children and their families put the disease out of their minds and didn’t know cancer.

Three-time world bareback bronc champion Tim O'Connell helps 5-year-old King James acclimate to ...
Cowboys give the gift of smiles
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

For the past several years, one of the most heartwarming charitable events during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has come when contestants drop in on the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation.

 
NFR Live with bull rider Jace Trosclair
RJ

Jace Trosclair joins us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 5 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Barrel Racing competitor Hailey Kinsel heads to the fininsh on the way to a winning time during ...
Veteran status helps Kinsel stay on track
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

In the lead-up to the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the barrel racer was doing interviews with media outlets and reading up on her competitors.

A group from the Tarleton State University Alumni Association applauds a winning score while wa ...
NFR watch parties in the Las Vegas Valley
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

The Thomas Mack Center takes in 180,000 fans each year during the 10-day Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But there are probably another 180,000 fans without tickets on a nightly basis.

