NFR Live with 3-time world champion team roper Clay Tryan

Team roper Clay Tryan joins our Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.

Heeler Jake Long, left, of Coffeyville, Kan., and Header Clay Tryan of Billings, Mont., work together in Team Roping during the fourth go round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Billings, Montana native is looking for his fourth world championship this week in Las Vegas

Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.