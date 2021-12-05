NFR Live with 3-time world champion team roper Clay Tryan
Team roper Clay Tryan joins our Amber Dixon for Live at 4:45 from Day 3 of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo.
The Billings, Montana native is looking for his fourth world championship this week in Las Vegas
Tonight through Dec. 11, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on Facebook and reviewjournal.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.