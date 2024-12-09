NFR Live with 7-time qualifier Will Lummus

Will Lummus joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Will Lummus wrestles the steer during steer wrestling on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lummus, of Byhalia, Mississippi, is a 7-time Wranger Finals Rodeo Qualifier and is also the head rodeo coach for Northwest Mississippi College. He is startng in fourth place this year.

