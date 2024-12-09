NFR Live with 7-time qualifier Will Lummus
Will Lummus joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.
Will Lummus joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Lummus, of Byhalia, Mississippi, is a 7-time Wranger Finals Rodeo Qualifier and is also the head rodeo coach for Northwest Mississippi College. He is startng in fourth place this year.
Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.
Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.