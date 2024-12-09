55°F
National Finals Rodeo

NFR Live with 7-time qualifier Will Lummus

Will Lummus wrestles the steer during steer wrestling on day three of the National Finals Rodeo ...
Will Lummus wrestles the steer during steer wrestling on day three of the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jace Trosclair competes in the bull riding event during opening night of the National Finals Ro ...
First-time NFR qualifier carrying mother’s legacy in quest for bull riding title
Tim O'Connell rides Bill Fick Top Notch in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the N ...
Injured rider Tim O’Connell finds way to give back
2024 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
Team roper Kaden Profili ropes the calf by the legs during round three of the National Finals R ...
NFR Day 3: Egusquiza, Lord look to reclaim team roping lead — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 4:45 pm
 

Will Lummus joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 4 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Lummus, of Byhalia, Mississippi, is a 7-time Wranger Finals Rodeo Qualifier and is also the head rodeo coach for Northwest Mississippi College. He is startng in fourth place this year.

Tonight through Dec. 14, the Review-Journal will be interviewing a rodeo personality at 4:45 p.m., streamed live on lvrj.com.

Rodeo events kick off each night at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack.

THE LATEST
Tim O'Connell rides Bill Fick Top Notch in Bareback Riding during the final day action of the N ...
Injured rider Tim O’Connell finds way to give back
By Alex Riley Special to the / RJ

When O’Connell was asked if his company wanted to make furniture for the convention center during Cowboy Christmas, he jumped at the idea. Then, the benches became a way to raise money for the JCCF.

 
NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade
RJ

Team roper Tyler Wade joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 p.m. from Day 3 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Tyler Waguespack suffered a torn bicep tendon in June and missed almost two months, but rallied ...
Steer wrestler qualifies for NFR despite June injury
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

Back on June 8, at the PRCA rodeo in Sisters, Oregon, Tyler Waguespack suffered a detached left bicep tendon. Typical recovery time: four to five months.

Joe Beaver competed in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 19 times. He finished his career with ...
Trio of greats reflect on ’24 NFR Icons honor
By Patrick Everson Special to the / RJ

The 2024 Vegas NFR Icons class was feted at a reception at the Thomas Mack, prior to the second go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Barrel racer Andrea Busby (PRCA)
NFR Live with barrel racer Andrea Busby
RJ

Barrel racer Andrea Busby joined us for NFR Live at 4:45 from Day 2 of the 2024 National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack Center.

